Tesco Finest Crinkle Cut Cheddar & Chutney Crisps 150G

- Energy524kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat6.9g10%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2096kJ / 502kcal
Product Description
- Mature Cheddar cheese and chutney flavour crinkle cut potato crisps.
- Hand cooked crisps. Our experts work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
- Hand cooked crisps. Our experts work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Salt, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Allspice, Ginger, Mature Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Citric Acid, Cinnamon Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|2096kJ / 502kcal
|524kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|27.4g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|54.7g
|13.7g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020