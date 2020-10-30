Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set
Product Description
- Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set
- Is it even Christmas if you haven’t got your hands on a Lynx gift set? It’s a tradition. One that means he can start the day fresh and keep feeling fresh all day long. One that means you're not struggling to find last-minute Christmas gifts for him year after year. And you can't go wrong with Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set made up of Lynx Gold Bodyspray 150 ml and Lynx Gold Bodywash 250 ml. This modern fragrance smells like luxury. We're talking a head-turning combo that keeps you at the top of your game all day. We're talking a spicy mix of oud wood and dark vanilla. It's masculine. It's elegant. It's for all the times you want to step up your game. There’ll be no need to fake happiness when he unwraps this bad boy. Trust us.
- At Lynx, we know that we’ve all been there. Been told that a ‘real man’ has to behave a certain way. YAWN. These outdated masculinity stereotypes might have been the norm decades ago, but times have changed. That’s why this gift set, packaged and ready to gift in a box, teams Lynx Gold Bodyspray and Bodywash together, so you can have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing you can be – yourself. Buying Christmas presents for your dad has never been easier. Or for your brother. Or uncle. Or... you get the gist.
- One last thing. When it comes to gift sets, we take our packaging seriously, meaning it's fully recyclable. Oh, and it's got an afterlife built-in. Discover. Rebuild. Recycle. Not keen? No judgement here. But make it your mission to recycle it.
- The Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set includes two Christmas gifts for him: Lynx Gold Bodyspray 150 ml and Bodywash 250 ml
- Lynx Gold Bodyspray delivers the perfect amount of spice with a reassuring yet warm, oriental scent
- The bodyspray also offers up to 48 hours of odour protection. Now you are ready to step up your game
- Lynx Gold Bodywash is a body, hair, and face wash that leaves you feeling at the top of your game all day long
- Lynx gift sets offer a packaging afterlife. Check inside and discover how you can give it a second use. No time for this? Then... make it your mission to recycle it!
- This gift set for men is perfect for any occasion — think the ultimate stocking filler, secret Santa surprise or all year round gift winner
Information
Ingredients
LYNX GOLD BODY SPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX GOLD BODY WASH 250ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (A)/Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (B), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, PPG-6, Caramel, Disodium EDTA, Maltodextrin, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
LYNX GOLD BODY SPRAY 150ML DANGER: Extremely flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- LYNX GOLD BODY SPRAY 150ML DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray.
Warnings
- LYNX GOLD BODY SPRAY 150ML CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. LYNX GOLD BODY WASH 250ML CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
2 x 1 ℮
Safety information
