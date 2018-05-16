Heinz Seriously Good Lemon & Black Pepper Mayonnaise 215G
New
Product Description
- Mayonnaise with Lemon and Black Pepper.
- Discover the rest of the New Heinz [Seriously] Good Flavoured Mayonnaise range, and all the delicious recipes you can make with it here: www.heinz.co.uk
- Introducing New Heinz [Seriously] Good Flavoured Mayonnaise.
- Our seriously creamy mayonnaise is infused with indulgent ingredients. Discover these deliciously distinctive flavours for a whole new taste experience! Inspired by the finest of flavours, to make your everyday meals taste that little bit more special.
- A splash of zesty lemon and a dash of crackled black pepper combine in our smooth and creamy mayo, for a tangy taste experience.
- Made with 100% free range eggs and absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or thickeners.
- Try our new Heinz [Seriously] Good Lemon & Black Pepper Mayonnaise to add extra zing to your chicken or seafood dishes.
- Creamy, and just a little bit fancy.
- 100% free range eggs
- Perfect to add extra zing to your chicken or seafood dishes
- Gluten Free & Lactose Free
- Absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or thickeners
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 215G
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil 68%, Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk 6%, Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate 1.5%, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper 0.9%, Starch, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Storage
After opening refrigerate.Best before end: see cap.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 14
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled Cap. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
Net Contents
220ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (15g)
|Energy
|2664kJ/647kcal
|400kJ/97kcal
|Fat
|70g
|11g
|- of which saturates
|8.8g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|0.4g
|- of which sugars
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.15g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.17g
|-
|-
