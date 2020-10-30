L'oreal Paris Rosy Ritual Gift Set
Product Description
- L'Oreal Paris Rosy Ritual Gift Set
- This Giftset Contains:
- L'Oreal Paris Golden Age Rosy Re-Fortifying Day Cream 50ml
- A daily rosy cream enriched with pink pigments to instantly rehydrate the skin and help to restore its natural colour with a rosy glow.
- L'Oreal Paris Golden Age Re-Activating Cooling Night Cream 50ml
- A cooling night cream with peony extract. The cooling effect helps to stimulate skin overnight, reactivating a rosy glow in the morning.
- Luxurious Satin Sleep Mask
- To complete your night time ritual and help your skin get the beauty sleep it deserves!
- Reveal Radiant Skin Overnight
- An indulgent day to night skincare regime for re-activating your skin's natural glow. Help your skin to get the beauty sleep it deserves with this stunning satin sleep mask.
- Looking for a gift for the women in your life? An indulgent complete day to night skincare regime
- Re-activate your skin's natural glow
- Includes stunning satin sleep mask
- Perfect gift for nan, mum or anyone who loves their skincare
Information
Ingredients
Golden Age Rosy Re-Fortifying Day Cream 50ml: 78289011 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cyclohexasiloxane, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate Myristyl Myristate, PEG-40 Stearate, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Octyldodecanol, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein Iris Florentina Root Extract, Paeonia Suffruticosa Root Extract, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Acrylonitrile/Methyl, Methacrylate/Vinylidene Chloride Copolymer Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, CI 77163 / Bismuth Oxychloride, CI 77491 /Iron Oxides, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Isobutane Isohexadecane, Mica, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 80, Sorbitan Oleate, Sorbitan Tristearate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Tin Oxide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol Parfum / Fragrance, Golden Age Re-Activating Cooling Night Cream 50ml: 909117 09 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Glycerin Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Butylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Bis-Behenyl/Isostearyl/Phytosteryl Dimer Dilinoleyl Dimer Dilinoleate Butyrospermum Parkiibutter / Shea Butter, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Alcohol Denat, Stearyl Alcohol, C30-45 Alkyl Dimethicone, PEG-20 Stearate, Silica, Iris Florentina Root Extract, Paeonia Suffruticosa Root Extract, Adenosine, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate, Menthol, Paeonia Albiflora Root Extract, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Hydroxide, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Octyldodecanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Tocopherol, Trideceth-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700/ Red 4, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
- Step One: Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Glow Day Cream
- Apply every morning on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck. Apply with circular motions for better absorption. Avoid the eye contours.
- Step Two: Age Perfect Golden Age Cooling Night Cream
- Apply every evening on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck. Apply with circular motions for better absorption. Avoid the eye contours
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- www.loreal-paris.co.uk/contact-us
