By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ferrero Collection 42 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 464G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ferrero Collection 42 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 464G
£ 12.00
£2.59/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Ferrero Rondnoir - Fine Chocolate Covered Speciality, With A Dark Chocolate Centre In A Smooth Filling Ferrero Rocher - Whole Hazelnut In Milk Chocolate And Nut Croquante Confetteria Raffaello - Crisp Coconut Speciality With Smooth Coconut Filling And A Whole Almond
  • Ferrero Rondnoir
  • A delicious combination of tastes and textures from fine wafer and rich creamy cocoa filling to a dark chocolate heart.
  • Ferrero Rocher
  • A whole hazelnut surrounded by delicious layers of crispy wafer, a creamy filling, smooth milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnut pieces.
  • Confetteria Raffaello
  • Delicate layers of wafer, and elegant velvet center and a toasted almond, all finished with a sprinkling of coconut.
  • The Original Ferrero "Pasticceria"
  • Via Maestra, Alba, Italia
  • With many years experience of producing fine Italian delicacies, Ferrero now offers you a new unique assortment of irresistible specialities. Ferrero Collection: The perfect gift for the ones you love.
  • Please Reuse Or Recycle
  • Suitable For Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 464G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.
  • Visit us at www.ferrerocollection.com
  • Consumer Careline
  • Tel: 00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

464g ℮

    • Suitable For Vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100 g
    Energy 2506 / 603
    Fat 42,7
    of which Saturates 14,1
    Carbohydrates44,4
    of which Sugars 39,9
    Protein 8,2
    Salt 0,153
    • Suitable For Vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fine Dark Chocolate 40.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Whey Proteins (Milk), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Cocoa Mass, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100 g
    Energy 2330 / 559
    Fat 35
    of which Saturates 18,8
    Carbohydrates52,5
    of which Sugars 44,5
    Protein 6,2
    Salt 0,229
    • Suitable For Vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Desiccated Coconut 25.5%, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sugar, Almond (8%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Flavourings, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100 g
    Energy 2600 / 627
    Fat 48,3
    of which Saturates 29,5
    Carbohydrates38,6
    of which Sugars 33,6
    Protein 7,4
    Salt 0,267

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Ferrero Collection 30 Pieces Assorted Chocolates 324G

£ 10.00
£3.09/100g
Clubcard Price

Green & Blacks Organic Tasting Collection Boxed Chocolates 395G

£ 11.00
£2.79/100g
Clubcard Price

Ferrero Rocher 24 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 300G

£ 8.00
£2.67/100g
Clubcard Price

Celebrations Tub 650G

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here