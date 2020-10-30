By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Men Everyday Kit Gift Set

Product Description

  • NIVEA MEN EVERDAY KIT GIFT SET
  • NIVEA MEN Everyday Ready Kit Giftset
  • This Everyday Ready NIVEA MEN is the perfect set for anyone. All the products you need to feel fresh every day at home or on the go.
  • Set includes:
  • 1. Sensitive Shower Gel: The anti-irritation and refreshing sensitive men's shower gel gently cleanses skin, hair, and body. The alcohol-free body wash does not harm the skin due to the pH Skin Balanced mild formula.
  • 2. Sensitive Roll-on Deo: This strong antiperspirant men's deo effectively protects you from sweat and odour for 48 hours leaving you confident, comfortable and without irritations. The gentle formula with chamomile extract makes it ideal for sensitive skin.
  • 3. NIVEA MEN Crème: All Purpose crème for face, body & hands. A highly effective, revitalising body, hand and face cream for everyday use. The light formula with Vitamin E is quickly absorbed and refreshes the skin. Enjoy the invigorating feeling that leaves your skin soft and supple all day long.
  • 4. Essential Lip Balm: Keep your lips hydrated and protected from the weather with our essential lip balm.
  • 5. Washbag: The male grooming kit comes in a washbag so you can take all your grooming products with you on the go!
  • Product details:
  • - NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shower Gel (250ml)
  • - NIVEA MEN Sensitive Roll-On Deo (50ml)
  • - NIVEA MEN Crème (50ml)
  • - NIVEA MEN Essential Lip Balm (4.8g)
  • - Washbag
  • Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
  • Nivea® Men Sensitive Shower Gel, Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Roll On, Nivea Créme and Nivea Original Care
  • Made in Germany.
  • This gift packaging is 100% plastic free
  • FSC - FSC® MIX, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® X000000, www.fsc.org
  • Sensitive Shower Gel 250ml
  • Sensitive Protect Roll on 50ml
  • APC 30ml
  • Original Lip Balm 4.8g
  • Wash Bag
  • Wash Bag
  • Country of Origin: China
  • Composition of Material: Body: Polyester, Handle: PU
  • ®=reg. tm. of Beiersdorf AG, Germany
Information

Ingredients

Nivea® Men Sensitive Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Bambusa Vulgaris Shoot Extract, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, PEG-3 Distearate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Polyquaternium-7, Propylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Roll On: Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Parfum, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Glycine Soja Oil, Tocopherol, Trisodium EDTA, BHT, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Nivea Crème: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Alcohol Denat., Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Stearyl Alcohol, Cera Microcristallina, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Carbomer, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Geraniol, Parfum, Nivea Original Care: Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Aqua, BHT, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Aroma

Preparation and Usage

  • Please always check the packaging of the products inside.

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • D-20245 Hamburg.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • www.NIVEAMEN.com

Great value, would definitely rebuy

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Shower gel is lovely rich lather Leaving skin soft and fresh, lip balm good, have used better deodorants but this was ok, the face cream is rich goid after shaving. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good gift kit for a man in your life

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The whole kit is very useful and the fragrances used are not overpowering. The bag is perfect for travelling and the products included would be a good gift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All in one kit for your body care.

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The kit is really good. I wasn't expecting such a gentle but good product. It's really good for someone who is travelling or just for a everyday use. The multi use shower gel is good but could do with some good smell. However, it is gentle on the skin and does a good job of cleaning. The cream is good and perfumey. I have used this product before and its definitely a welcome addition to the kit. I have tested the roll on and it works well. Although haven't had the chance to use it due to winter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Men Everyday Ready Kit

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The packaging and the products look very simple but elegant. The bag itself is a good material and can be reused and there is not much cardboard meaning it is eco-friendly as well. The products inside my husband enjoyed as the they seated is skin and and and did the job well. The roll on protection lasted for around 46 hours which is really close to what is stated. It'll smelt really nice and fresh and the fragrance was maintained throughout the day. I would definitely purchase the purchases as a gift in a near future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes a great gift

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

This is a great gift set, it has a good selection of products in it that most men will use. The washbag is stylish and a good size and can easily be reused. The sensitive shower gel is perfect for those with sensitive skin and is very gentle on all types of skin. The roll on deodorant makes a nice change from an aerosol can and it was nice to find a gift set with one in. The lip balm is moisturising and perfect to slip in your pocket to keep lips kissably soft. The Nivea Men Creme is perfect for moisturising and a favourite with my son. Overall this is a great gift and perfect as a stocking filler. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Freebie and full size products

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Good size quality products and a variety of products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The perfect Masculine gift

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The kit itself looked like a very attractive gift/treat for a loved one as it came with the wash bag and I appreciated the environmental friendly packaging! The product itself my husband especially liked the sensitive shower gel, Due to the masculine subtle scent and soothing, long lasting feeling for his sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Decent kit to keep yourself clean

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

This kit is a nice little kit. It is ideal for the gym maybe travelling depending on where you are going. You get a full size shower gel so if you are travelling far it might be a bit bulky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Brilliant comes in a handy bag and everything you will need and leaves skin so soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy travel pack

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Good quality, full sized products. Shower gel smells really nice, as does the deodorant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

