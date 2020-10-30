Nivea Men Everyday Kit Gift Set

Great value, would definitely rebuy
Review from nivea.co.uk
Shower gel is lovely rich lather Leaving skin soft and fresh, lip balm good, have used better deodorants but this was ok, the face cream is rich goid after shaving. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A good gift kit for a man in your life
Review from nivea.co.uk
The whole kit is very useful and the fragrances used are not overpowering. The bag is perfect for travelling and the products included would be a good gift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
All in one kit for your body care.
Review from nivea.co.uk
The kit is really good. I wasn't expecting such a gentle but good product. It's really good for someone who is travelling or just for a everyday use. The multi use shower gel is good but could do with some good smell. However, it is gentle on the skin and does a good job of cleaning. The cream is good and perfumey. I have used this product before and its definitely a welcome addition to the kit. I have tested the roll on and it works well. Although haven't had the chance to use it due to winter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea Men Everyday Ready Kit
Review from nivea.co.uk
The packaging and the products look very simple but elegant. The bag itself is a good material and can be reused and there is not much cardboard meaning it is eco-friendly as well. The products inside my husband enjoyed as the they seated is skin and and and did the job well. The roll on protection lasted for around 46 hours which is really close to what is stated. It'll smelt really nice and fresh and the fragrance was maintained throughout the day. I would definitely purchase the purchases as a gift in a near future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Makes a great gift
Review from nivea.co.uk
This is a great gift set, it has a good selection of products in it that most men will use. The washbag is stylish and a good size and can easily be reused. The sensitive shower gel is perfect for those with sensitive skin and is very gentle on all types of skin. The roll on deodorant makes a nice change from an aerosol can and it was nice to find a gift set with one in. The lip balm is moisturising and perfect to slip in your pocket to keep lips kissably soft. The Nivea Men Creme is perfect for moisturising and a favourite with my son. Overall this is a great gift and perfect as a stocking filler. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Freebie and full size products
Review from nivea.co.uk
Good size quality products and a variety of products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The perfect Masculine gift
Review from nivea.co.uk
The kit itself looked like a very attractive gift/treat for a loved one as it came with the wash bag and I appreciated the environmental friendly packaging! The product itself my husband especially liked the sensitive shower gel, Due to the masculine subtle scent and soothing, long lasting feeling for his sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Decent kit to keep yourself clean
Review from nivea.co.uk
This kit is a nice little kit. It is ideal for the gym maybe travelling depending on where you are going. You get a full size shower gel so if you are travelling far it might be a bit bulky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant
Review from nivea.co.uk
Brilliant comes in a handy bag and everything you will need and leaves skin so soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Handy travel pack
Review from nivea.co.uk
Good quality, full sized products. Shower gel smells really nice, as does the deodorant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]