Dove Nourishing Beauty Duo Gift Set
Product Description
- DOVE NOURISHING BEAUTY DUO GIFT SET
- Want to give someone the double gift of natural beauty and self-confidence this Christmas?
- You’ve found the perfect Duo Gift Set right here. Enjoy the Nourishing Beauty Duo Gift Set from Dove, with products specially designed to nourish & care for her skin.
- This gorgeous set was inspired by beauty rituals practiced by women around the world and unlocks the beauty secrets of different ingredients to turn an ordinary daily routine into a nourishing ritual. You’re giving double the home-spa experience and double the confidence with this perfectly matched duo.
- Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 225 ml is a moisturising body wash made with mild cleansers to help your skin maintain its natural balance and deliver skin nourishment simultaneously. Dove Gentle Scrub Body Wash 225 ml gently exfoliates and washes away any dead skin, leaving your skin feeling beautiful and revitalised. Bring out the best in your skin with this gorgeous duo and a luxury shower puff included in the pack.
- Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. This duo was created with two full-size Christmas gifts for her, working in harmony with each other, while the luxury white shower puff enhances the shower experience to bring out the best in anyone’s skin.
- Give the Nourishing Beauty Gift set from Dove. The perfect set of Christmas gifts for women everywhere, from mothers to daughters, aunties and sisters, this is a present to delight.
- Beautifully packed in a ready to wrap gift box, this Christmas gift set for her contains two full-size Dove products and a Dove Luxury Shower Puff
- Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 225 ml will help you enjoy instantly soft skin and will give you lasting nourishment after just one shower
- Dove Gentle Scrub Body Wash 225 ml is made with exfoliating minerals to reveal moisturised and smooth skin and nourishes deep into its surface layers
- Dove Nourishing Beauty Duo Gift Set will stand out on Boxing Day as the most caring of all Christmas gifts for women
- A true gem among gifts for women, this bundle celebrates real beauty and doubles up on the nourishment, texture and fragrance in one Dove Duo Gift Set
- Dove Luxury White Shower Puff included in this Duo Gift Set will complete your shower experience or make for a perfect gift
Information
Ingredients
Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Lauric Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Sodium Chloride, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, Parfum, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, DMDM Hydantoin (A*), Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Undecylenoyl Glycine (B*), Capryloyl Glycine (B*), Sodium Isethionate, Palmitic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol (A*), Capric Acid, Caprylic Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate (A*), Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. *The product inside may contain Ingredients marked with either A or B. Please check the ingredient declaration on the product inside to verify which is used in this pack Dove Gentle Scrub Body Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Lauric Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, DMDM Hydantoin (A*), Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Stearic Acid, Capryloyl Glycine (B*), Undecylenoyl Glycine (B*), Sodium Isethionate, Palmitic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol (A*), Caprylic Acid (B*), Capric Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate (A*), Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 74160. *The product inside may contain Ingredients marked with either A or B. Please check the ingredient declaration on the product inside to verify which is used in this pack
Produce of
Germany
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS: Use only as directed.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
2 x 1 ℮
Safety information
CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020