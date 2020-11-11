Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Selection Box 500G
Product Description
- Irresistibly Smooth Lindor Assorted Milk Chocolate Selection Box
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- An irresistible assortment for Lindor Milk lovers including tempting truffles, hearts, squares and bars
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
- When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Both Carton & Plastic are Recyclable
- Please Recycle Where Possible
- Highly Meltable
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
- 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
- Italy.
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- 52072 Aachen,
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
500g ℮
- Highly Meltable
- 10 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 5 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Hearts with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 3 x Lindor Swiss Milk Chocolate Squares with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 2 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 2 x 100g Lindor Swiss Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Filling
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2587 kJ / 623 kcal Fat 47g - of which saturates 34g Carbohydrate 44g - of which sugars 42g Protein 5.0g Salt 0.17g
