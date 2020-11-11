By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Selection Box 500G

image 1 of Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Selection Box 500G
£ 10.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Irresistibly Smooth Lindor Assorted Milk Chocolate Selection Box
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • An irresistible assortment for Lindor Milk lovers including tempting truffles, hearts, squares and bars
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Both Carton & Plastic are Recyclable
  • Please Recycle Where Possible
  • Highly Meltable
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
  • Italy.
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • 52072 Aachen,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

500g ℮

    • Highly Meltable
    • 10 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
    • 5 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Hearts with a Smooth Melting Filling
    • 3 x Lindor Swiss Milk Chocolate Squares with a Smooth Melting Filling
    • 2 x 38g Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Filling
    • 2 x 100g Lindor Swiss Milk Chocolate Bar with a Smooth Melting Filling

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2587 kJ / 623 kcal
    Fat 47g
    - of which saturates 34g
    Carbohydrate 44g
    - of which sugars 42g
    Protein 5.0g
    Salt 0.17g
