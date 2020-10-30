Lynx Attract For Her Duo Gift Set
- Lynx Attract For Her Duo Gift Set
- Is it even Christmas if you haven’t got your hands on a Lynx gift set?
- It’s a tradition. One that means she can start the day fresh and keep feeling fresh all day long. One that means you're not struggling to find a last-minute gift for her year after year. And you can't go wrong with Lynx Attract for Her Duo Gift Set made up of Lynx Attract for Her Shower Gel 250 ml and Bodyspray 150 ml. There’ll be no need to fake happiness when she unwraps this bad boy. Trust us.
- Lynx isn't just for the guys. That's why we've created the ultimate gift set for her, teaming up the Lynx Attract for Her Shower Gel and Bodyspray. Why should men get all the all-day freshness? The bodywash boasts a subtle rose and bergamot scent that leaves her smelling great and feeling clean while the bodyspray keeps her covered with 48-hour odour protection. Packaged and ready to gift in a box, buying Christmas presents for your sister has never been easier. Or for your mum. Or aunt. Or... you get the gist.
- One last thing. When it comes to gift sets, we take our packaging seriously, meaning it's fully recyclable. Oh, and it's got an afterlife built-in. Discover. Rebuild. Recycle. Not keen? No judgement here. But make it your mission to recycle it.
- Lynx Attract for Her Duo Gift Set includes two products for her: Lynx Attract for Her Shower Gel 250 ml and Bodyspray 150 ml
- The Shower Gel boasts a subtle rose and bergamot scent that leaves her smelling great and feeling clean
- The Bodyspray offers 48-hour odour protection
- These two full-size Lynx products are packaged in a gift box, making your Christmas shopping super simple (you're welcome)
- Lynx gift sets offer a packaging afterlife. Check inside and discover how you can give it a second use. No time for this? Then... make it your mission to recycle it!
- This gift set for women is perfect for any occasion — think the ultimate stocking filler, secret Santa surprise or all year round gift winner
LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODY SPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODY WASH 250ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (A)/Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (B), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool
LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODY SPRAY 150ML DANGER: Extremely flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
United Kingdom
- LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODY SPRAY 150ML DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray.
- LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODY SPRAY 150ML CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODY WASH 250ML CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
