Garnier Organic Rejuvinating Lavandin Trio
Product Description
- GARNIER ORGANIC REJUVINATING LAVANDIN TRIO
- Garnier Organic Rejuvenating Trio: the ultimate 3 step regime to nourish skin and restore a healthy glow
- Gift set contains Garnier Organic Lavandin Smooth and Glow Facial Oil, Anti-Age Day Cream and Anti-Age Eye Care
- After use, skin feels instantly nourished and softer, skin feels firmer while wrinkles are reduced and the eye area appears smooth and refreshed
- Garnier Organic Rejuvenating Lavandin Trio is the ultimate regime for dry and sensitive skin to restore skin's radiance, this 3 step kit leaves skin with a healthy glow all day long. Containing products from our Garnier Organic range, all products have vegan formulas* and are certified Organic by the Soil Association. This set contains Garnier Organic Lavandin Oil for an instant glow and to smooth skin, Garnier Organic Lavandin Anti-age Moisturiser for nourished, softer looking skin and Lavandin Anti-Age Eye Cream to smooth eye area and crows feet wrinkles for the perfect finishing touch. *Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by-products inside.
- Garnier Organic skincare combines powerful naturally derived certified organic ingredients with dermatological actives to offer effective skincare solutions to those who care about the Planet. The Garnier Organic range is 100% *Vegan, naturally and sustainably sourced where possible and uses a higher concentration of recycled and recyclable packaging. Whether your skin is oily, sensitive, normal or ageing, there's an Organic skincare solution for your skin. *Vegan Formulas: no animal ingredients or by-products. Garnier is committed to no animal testing.
- Goes well with
- Garnier Organic Lavandin Anti Age Eye Cream 15ml
- Garnier Organic Lavandin Smooth and Glow Facial Oil 30ml
- Enriched with organic lavandin essential oil, organic argan oil and antioxidant vitamin E
- Vegan formulas & certified organic by soil association
- 100% natural-origin fragrance that smells floral and aromatic
Information
Ingredients
Garnier Organic Lavandin Anti Age Eye Cream 15ml: 967400 25 Aqua / Water, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Water, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, Undecane, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Stearyl Alcohol, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Propanediol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Tridecane, Cetearyl Glucoside, Medicago Sativa Extract / Alfalfa Extract, Sodium Phytate, Arginine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Coco-Betaine, Alcohol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Mica, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L B228491/1), Garnier Organic Lavandin Smooth and Glow Facial Oil 30ml: 967395 16 Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Linalool, Geraniol, Limonene, Citronellol, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L B222856/1), Garnier Organic Lavandin Anti Age Day Cream Nourishing Moisturiser 50ml: 967404 18 Aqua / Water, Dicaprylyl Ether, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Propanediol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Water, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Calcium PCA, Sodium Phytate, Arginine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Coco-Betaine, Alcohol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Linalool, Geraniol, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L B222961/1)
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Massage 1-2 drops of the Lavandin facial oil gently into the skin in circular motions for optimal absorption. 2. Apply a small amount of the velvety soft Lavandin cream to your face for intensely nourished skin. 3. For the final touch, apply a small amount of our Lavandin eye cream in circular motions on the eye contours to replenish skin with moisture.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020