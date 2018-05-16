Tesco Finest Medjool Date Tray 250G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 402kJ
Product Description
- A selection of Medjool pitted dates, stuffed with chopped roasted hazelnuts, dipped in dark chocolate, stuffed with pistachios, marzipan and almonds.
- Dates hand filled with chopped hazelnuts, vibrant pistachios, marzipan & almonds, alongside dates dipped in dark Belgian chocolate.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Date (85%), Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts, Almonds, Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Pistachio Nuts, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 8 Servings
Warnings
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|402kJ
|1339kJ
|95kcal
|317kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|19.4g
|64.5g
|Sugars
|17.5g
|58.4g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|8.3g
|Protein
|1.2g
|3.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
