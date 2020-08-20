By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
ARA SELECT SAUVIGNON BLANC NZ WINE 750ML

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of ARA SELECT SAUVIGNON BLANC NZ WINE 750ML
£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Fruit from select blocks across Marlborough's renowned Wairau Valley have been crafted to produce this Sauvignon Blanc, with lively citrus flavours and subtle sweet sage. A full-bodied and generous wine that won't disappoint.
  • Ara wines are crafted at the edge of the earth; the essence of pure Marlborough.
  • 9.4 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.6 UK Unit per 125ml glass
  • For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • New Zealand - sustainable winegrowing
  • Winegrowers of Ara
  • Sustainably accredited
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A deliciously crisp and dry Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc showing classic Wairau Valley blackcurrant with hints of grapefruit and tropical fruit.

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Ara Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Duncan Shouler

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in 100% stainless steel to ensure distinct varietal definition and fruit purity. For greater texture and complexity, the wine was left to mature in tank on fine lees, before being racked, blended and filtered in preparation for bottling.

History

  • Ara is Māori for pathway, it captures the journey connecting us with our Marlborough home. We work in harmony with the environment making pure wines which reflect and amplify Marlborough's remarkable nature. Proof life on the edge can create brilliance.

Regional Information

  • Ara Select Blocks are crafted from wine parcels carefully selected from blocks throughout our vineyards in Marlborough's Wairau Valley. Grapes are chosen to showcase a selection of soil types and microclimates.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Winegrowers of Ara,
  • 26 Bristol Street,
  • Marlborough,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • W9061,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Chalk Farm Wine,
  • NW1 8UR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Chalk Farm Wine,
  • NW1 8UR,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

