ARA SELECT SAUVIGNON BLANC NZ WINE 750ML
- Fruit from select blocks across Marlborough's renowned Wairau Valley have been crafted to produce this Sauvignon Blanc, with lively citrus flavours and subtle sweet sage. A full-bodied and generous wine that won't disappoint.
- Ara wines are crafted at the edge of the earth; the essence of pure Marlborough.
- 9.4 UK Units per bottle
- 1.6 UK Unit per 125ml glass
- For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
- Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
- New Zealand - sustainable winegrowing
- Winegrowers of Ara
- Sustainably accredited
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A deliciously crisp and dry Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc showing classic Wairau Valley blackcurrant with hints of grapefruit and tropical fruit.
Region of Origin
Marlborough
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Ara Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Duncan Shouler
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- Fermented in 100% stainless steel to ensure distinct varietal definition and fruit purity. For greater texture and complexity, the wine was left to mature in tank on fine lees, before being racked, blended and filtered in preparation for bottling.
History
- Ara is Māori for pathway, it captures the journey connecting us with our Marlborough home. We work in harmony with the environment making pure wines which reflect and amplify Marlborough's remarkable nature. Proof life on the edge can create brilliance.
Regional Information
- Ara Select Blocks are crafted from wine parcels carefully selected from blocks throughout our vineyards in Marlborough's Wairau Valley. Grapes are chosen to showcase a selection of soil types and microclimates.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Winegrowers of Ara,
- 26 Bristol Street,
- Marlborough,
- New Zealand.
Importer address
- W9061,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Chalk Farm Wine,
- NW1 8UR,
- UK.
Return to
- Chalk Farm Wine,
- NW1 8UR,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
