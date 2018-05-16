Naughty Elf Drinking Markers
- Add some extra festive cheer to your gatherings this Christmas with these cheeky elf drink markers. Designed to sit, lean or hang on the rim of your glass, each character is different so you can distinguish each guests glass from each other.
- H13cm x W19cm x D5cm
- 4 different elf characters, designed to sit on the rim of a drinking glass
- Made with BDP, an organic additive that helps plastic decompose at landfill
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Hand wash only - not suitable for dishwasher use.
Warnings
- Warning! This product has been designed as a gift for adults and is not suitable as a toy for young children. Contains small parts.
Safety information
