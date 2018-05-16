Escape Room Game Prison Edition
New
- Features maths, physical, optical and linguistic puzzles. Comes with a code key and 16 different puzzles. 3+ players.
- Put your brain and the brains of your friends and family to the test with this super-fun Escape Room Game. This game requires you and your loved ones to solve the hardest maths, physical, optical and linguistic problems in order to crack the symbology to win the game. Solve these clues to decipher the puzzle to win! There are 256 different combinations within the game, which comes with a code key and 16 different puzzles. Why not get fully emersed in the theme and decorate your room or wear fancy dress in keeping with the theme?
- You will need a non-participating person to set up the clues ahead of the game.
- H20cm x W17cm x D4cm
- Host your own themed escape game at home, solving the clues to 'break out' using the coded key
Information
Warnings
- Recommended for ages 14+
Safety information
