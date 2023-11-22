Nature Wick Scented Multi Wick Candle Smoked Vanilla

Since its beginning WoodWick® has created multi-sensory experiences that add a personal, elegant finish to the home. WoodWick® candles with distinctive wooden wicks, sophisticated fragrances and premium designs, provide a unique experience to indulge the senses. Our patented wick designs create a beautiful even burn and evoke the soft sounds of a crackling fire. While the trend forward fragrances create an atmosphere that feels tailor made. The WoodWick® range provides little moments of luxury and offers a chance to authentically express style in every space.

The soft and sweet scent of vanilla with notes of wood embers Nature's Wick by WoodWick scented candles bring the great outdoors inside your home, with beautiful fragrances inspired by nature The wooden wick creates the soft, distinctive sound of a crackling fire as it burns for a comforting, multisensory experience The thoughtfully created jar combines natural design elements that promote a calm and welcoming aesthetic

Produce of

Made in USA