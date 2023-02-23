We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Nature Wick Scented Candle Sage & White Pepper

4.5(2)Write a review
Nature Wick Scented Candle Sage & White Pepper
£12.50
£12.50/each

Product Description

  • Nature Wick Scented Candle Sage & White Pepper
  • The New Nature's Wick range by Woodwick®features our patented wooden wick, Pluswick™ technology for the soothing sound of a crackling fire. In a range of elegant, nature inspired fragrances each candle contains essential oils.
  • H113cm x W94cm x D94cm
  • The soft and sweet scent of vanilla with notes of wood embers
  • Up to 65 hours

Information

Warnings

  • Contains: TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES, ACETYLCEDRENE, CEDROL METHYL ETHER, TRIMETHYL-PROPYLCYCLOHEXANEPROPANOL, DIHYDRO PENTAMETHYLINDANONE, LINALYL ACETATE, D-LIMONENE, HEXYL SALICYLATE. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • To avoid soot forming around the jar, keep the wick trimmed. Check the bottom label of the candle to find out the recommended wick length. Let the top layer of wax liquefy and pool to the edges to avoid tunnelling. We recommend that for every 1cm in diameter, you burn for 30 mins. So a large jar would be 4 hours. Ensure your candle is out of the way of direct drafts and close any nearby windows to ensure an even burn. Always burn candles well away from drafts, other heat sources, and anything flammable. Make sure burning candles are out of reach of children and pets. Never leave a burning candle unattended. Once your candle wax is 1cm from the bottom
  • its officially finished.

Safety information

Contains: TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES, ACETYLCEDRENE, CEDROL METHYL ETHER, TRIMETHYL-PROPYLCYCLOHEXANEPROPANOL, DIHYDRO PENTAMETHYLINDANONE, LINALYL ACETATE, D-LIMONENE, HEXYL SALICYLATE. May produce an allergic reaction. To avoid soot forming around the jar, keep the wick trimmed. Check the bottom label of the candle to find out the recommended wick length. Let the top layer of wax liquefy and pool to the edges to avoid tunnelling. We recommend that for every 1cm in diameter, you burn for 30 mins. So a large jar would be 4 hours. Ensure your candle is out of the way of direct drafts and close any nearby windows to ensure an even burn. Always burn candles well away from drafts, other heat sources, and anything flammable. Make sure burning candles are out of reach of children and pets. Never leave a burning candle unattended. Once your candle wax is 1cm from the bottom its officially finished.

View all Candles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Warm comforting scent. Burns cleanly right to the

5 stars

Warm comforting scent. Burns cleanly right to the bottom without tunnelling, which many more expensive candles fail to do.

Annoying wooden wick

4 stars

Picked this up with it being on offer as they smelt nice in store. The scent is very fragrant, the wooden wick however does slightly annoy me. This is the first time I've owned a candle like this and may be the last. I did think that the wooden wick would have a soft crackle to it, but it's quite loud and unrelaxing.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here