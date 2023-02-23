Nature Wick Scented Candle Sage & White Pepper

Warm comforting scent. Burns cleanly right to the
Warm comforting scent. Burns cleanly right to the bottom without tunnelling, which many more expensive candles fail to do.
Annoying wooden wick
Picked this up with it being on offer as they smelt nice in store. The scent is very fragrant, the wooden wick however does slightly annoy me. This is the first time I've owned a candle like this and may be the last. I did think that the wooden wick would have a soft crackle to it, but it's quite loud and unrelaxing.