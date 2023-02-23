We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature Wick Scented Candle Cashmere Wool

Write a review
Nature Wick Scented Candle Cashmere Wool
Product Description

  • Nature Wick Scented Candle Cashmere Wool
  • The New Nature's Wick range by Woodwick®features our patented wooden wick, Pluswick™ technology for the soothing sound of a crackling fire. In a range of elegant, nature inspired fragrances each candle contains essential oils.
  • H113cm x W94cm x D94cm
  • Soft notes of cashmere, woven with the scent of sheer florals and sweet amber
  • Up to 65 hours

Information

Warnings

  • HEXYL CINNAMAL, D-LIMONENE, LINALOOL, BENZYL SALICYLATE, COUMARIN, TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES, ACETYLCEDRENE. May cause an allergic skin reaction.
  • To avoid soot forming around the jar, keep the wick trimmed. Check the bottom label of the candle to find out the recommended wick length. Let the top layer of wax liquefy and pool to the edges to avoid tunnelling. We recommend that for every 1cm in diameter, you burn for 30 mins. So a large jar would be 4 hours. Ensure your candle is out of the way of direct drafts and close any nearby windows to ensure an even burn. Always burn candles well away from drafts, other heat sources, and anything flammable. Make sure burning candles are out of reach of children and pets. Never leave a burning candle unattended. Once your candle wax is 1cm from the bottom
  • its officially finished.

Safety information

Lovely scent but scratchy

4 stars

5/5 for the scent, it really makes the room smell lovely and lasts a little while after blowing it out so the candle doesn't need to constantly be lit to get the scent. I also give the simple and chic design of glass and wood 5/5, it looks really elegant on the dining room table - the lid works nicely as a stand to give it a bit more height. So far it seems to burn evenly and I like that there's hardly any smoke from the wick when you blow it out - so you don't get that burn smell. The reason I give it 4/5 overall is because the "Pluswick™ technology for the soothing sound of a crackling fire" sounds more like the needle scratch at the end of a vinyl record - so sadly more jarring than soothing, LOL!!! Would definitely buy it again and would also like to get the larger 3 wick candle

