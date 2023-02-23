Nature Wick Scented Candle Cashmere Wool

Lovely scent but scratchy
5/5 for the scent, it really makes the room smell lovely and lasts a little while after blowing it out so the candle doesn't need to constantly be lit to get the scent. I also give the simple and chic design of glass and wood 5/5, it looks really elegant on the dining room table - the lid works nicely as a stand to give it a bit more height. So far it seems to burn evenly and I like that there's hardly any smoke from the wick when you blow it out - so you don't get that burn smell. The reason I give it 4/5 overall is because the "Pluswick™ technology for the soothing sound of a crackling fire" sounds more like the needle scratch at the end of a vinyl record - so sadly more jarring than soothing, LOL!!! Would definitely buy it again and would also like to get the larger 3 wick candle