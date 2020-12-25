We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Frog Book Light

Frog Book Light

Product Description

  • Frog Book Light
  • This cute little frog light will become your best friend when you need some extra bright, focussed white LED light. The lights are concealed within the frog's eyes. Great for reading in bed, the Frog Book Light lets you get stuck into your book or magazine without having a large light shining and potentially disturbing a slumbering partner, sibling or room-mate. This flexible froggy can be posed in many different positions. It can be used as a bookmark, hold your book open as you read and can even be used as a stand for a mobile phone.
  • Use 2 x 3V CR1220 batteries. Batteries included. Contains coin battery.
  • H19cm x W11cm x D5cm
  • Poseable white LED light for reading
  • Flexible shape, can be used as a gadget stand and bookmark

Information

Warnings

  • This is not a toy. Recommended for ages 6+. Hazardous if swallowed.

Safety information

This is not a toy. Recommended for ages 6+. Hazardous if swallowed.

brilliant

5 stars

its so great, you cant buy it anywhere

