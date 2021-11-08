Tesco Long Life Aaa 4 Pack

Keep out of reach of children and pets

Our batteries are leak-resistant when used as directed. Follow equipment instructions to avoid leakages. If leakage comes into contact with skin, wash immediately with plenty of water. If irritation persists seek medical advice.

Remove batteries immediately if exhausted or not in regular use

Never mixing old or new batteries or battery types

Supplied in pack of 4, they are best used in radios, remotes and clocks. They are also great for many other devices.

