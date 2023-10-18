Go Create Transfer Sheets

1. Cut the desired shape out before using. Remove the protective backing sheet 2. Lay the transfer sheet onto the surface you want to transfer it to (paper surfaces are best) ensuring that the coloured side is face up 3. Using the end of the rubbing stick, gently rub the area of your chosen design 4. Carefully life the sheet away 5. Replace the protective backing sheet once you have finished to protect the rest of the stickers

