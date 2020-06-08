Rowntree's Fruit Gums Sweet Bag 43.5G
Offer
- Energy264kJ 62kcal3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1401kJ
Product Description
- Fruit Gums
- Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
- Rowntree's® Fruit Gums are epically fruity-tasting gummy sweets in five delicious flavours. From blackcurrant to strawberry, lemon to lime and mouth-watering orange, everyone will find their favourite flavour.
- Bite into a fruit gum and release a burst of fruity flavour that lasts until the end. They're so delicious we don't add any artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. Make the most of every moment with the satisfyingly chewy fun of Rowntree's® Fruit Gums.
- These brilliantly chewy sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionary company. Fruit Gums were invented in 1893, and they've been a classic ever since. Along with other tasty sweets in the Rowntree's® family, these deliciously satisfying gums are a great way to enjoy a more colourful, fruity-tasting treat time.
- If you love Fruit Gums, why not try the Fruit Gums sharing bag? Share the fruity flavour with friends and family with a larger bag of these delicious sweets.
- Recycle through
- At Rowntree's we are striving to ensure all of our packaging has a second life and to stop wrappers ending up in the environment. To support this we have partnered with Terracycle who convert packaging waste into other useful items, log into www.terracycle.co.uk to find out where your nearest UK collection point is.
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- An assortment of our fruit shaped flavoured gums
- Satisfyingly chewy sweets
- Blackcurrant, lemon, strawberry, lime and orange flavours
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 43.5G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Starch, Gelatine, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juice (1%) (Apple, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lemon, Orange, Lime), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllin, Carotenes, Curcumin, Carminic Acid), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 8 Sweets = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
43.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 8 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1401kJ
|264kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|335kcal
|62kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|0.1g
|Trace
|70g
|<1%
|of which: saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|20g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|79.2g
|14.7g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|43.9g
|8.1g
|90g
|9%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.4g
|0.8g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.49g
|0.09g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020