Nescafe Original 3In1 6 Sachets 102G

£ 1.00
£0.98/100g
Each mug** contains:
  • Energy287kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant Coffee with Whitener and Sugar
  • Fresher Richer◇
  • ◇Taste
  • Discover your favourite
  • 3 in 1
  • Rich, creamy tasting coffee with milk and sugar
  • 3 in 1 Caramel
  • Rich & creamy tasting coffee with a silky caramel flavour
  • 2 in 1
  • Rich, creamy tasting coffee with no added sugar
  • Coffee, milk and sugar
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Low fat when prepared
  • Pack size: 102G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar (46%), Whitener (35%) [Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Proteins, Lactose, Stabilisers (E331, E452), Acidity Regulator (E340), Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Milk Fat, Colour (E101)], Instant Coffee (14%), Chicory Root Fibre, Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready, Set, Coffee!
  • Simply add water for your perfect cup of coffee.
  • 1 Simply empty contents of a sachet into a mug
  • 2 Pour in 200 ml of hot water (not boiling)
  • 3 Stir and enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 6 mugs

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
Net Contents

6 x 17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**% RI*
Energy 1690 kJ142 kJ287 kJ
-402 kcal34 kcal68 kcal3%
Fat 11.6g1.0g2.0g3%
of which: saturates 8.7g0.7g1.5g8%
Carbohydrate 68.3g5.7g11.6g4%
of which: sugars 51.4g4.3g8.7g10%
Fibre 7.5g0.6g1.3g-
Protein 2.0g0.2g0.3g<1%
Salt 0.60g0.02g0.10g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**17g+200ml water, makes 205ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 6 mugs----

