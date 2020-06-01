Nescafe Original 3In1 6 Sachets 102G

- Energy287kJ 68kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690 kJ
Product Description
- Instant Coffee with Whitener and Sugar
- Fresher Richer◇
- ◇Taste
- Discover your favourite
- 3 in 1
- Rich, creamy tasting coffee with milk and sugar
- 3 in 1 Caramel
- Rich & creamy tasting coffee with a silky caramel flavour
- 2 in 1
- Rich, creamy tasting coffee with no added sugar
- Coffee, milk and sugar
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- Low fat when prepared
- Pack size: 102G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar (46%), Whitener (35%) [Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Proteins, Lactose, Stabilisers (E331, E452), Acidity Regulator (E340), Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Milk Fat, Colour (E101)], Instant Coffee (14%), Chicory Root Fibre, Salt, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Ready, Set, Coffee!
- Simply add water for your perfect cup of coffee.
- 1 Simply empty contents of a sachet into a mug
- 2 Pour in 200 ml of hot water (not boiling)
- 3 Stir and enjoy!
Number of uses
Makes 6 mugs
Name and address
Net Contents
6 x 17g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml**
|Per mug**
|% RI*
|Energy
|1690 kJ
|142 kJ
|287 kJ
|-
|402 kcal
|34 kcal
|68 kcal
|3%
|Fat
|11.6g
|1.0g
|2.0g
|3%
|of which: saturates
|8.7g
|0.7g
|1.5g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|68.3g
|5.7g
|11.6g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|51.4g
|4.3g
|8.7g
|10%
|Fibre
|7.5g
|0.6g
|1.3g
|-
|Protein
|2.0g
|0.2g
|0.3g
|<1%
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.02g
|0.10g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**17g+200ml water, makes 205ml; used as basis for per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 6 mugs
|-
|-
|-
|-
