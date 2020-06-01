By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Original 2 In 1 6 Sachets 60G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 1.00
£1.67/100g
Each mug** contains:
  • Energy166kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1652 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant Coffee with Whitener
  • Fresher Richer◇
  • ◇Taste
  • Discover your favourite
  • 2 in 1
  • Rich, creamy tasting coffee with no added sugar
  • 3 in 1
  • Rich, creamy tasting coffee with milk and sugar
  • 3 in 1 Caramel
  • Rich & creamy tasting coffee with a silky caramel flavour
  • Coffee and milk
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Low fat and sugar when prepared
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Whitener (62%) [Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Proteins, Lactose, Stabilisers (E331, E452), Acidity Regulator (E340), Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Milk Fat, Colour (E101)], Instant Coffee (18%), Chicory Root Fibre, Natural Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready, Set, Coffee!
  • Simply add water for your perfect cup of coffee.
  • 1 Simply empty contents of a sachet into a mug
  • 2 Pour in 200 ml of hot water (not boiling)
  • 3 Stir and enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 6 mugs

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

6 x 10g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**% RI*
Energy 1652 kJ83 kJ166 kJ
-397 kcal20 kcal40 kcal2%
Fat 20.0g1.0g2.0g3%
of which: saturates 15.0g0.7g1.5g8%
Carbohydrate 39.5g1.9g4.0g2%
of which: sugars 9.0g0.4g0.9g1%
Fibre 22.5g1.1g2.3g-
Protein 3.1g0.2g0.3g<1%
Salt 1.0g0.05g0.10g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)----
**10g+200ml water, makes 205ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 6 mugs----

