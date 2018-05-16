Rowntrees Randoms Juicers 140G
Product Description
- Assorted Fruit Flavoured Jellies
- Liquid Filled Awesomeness!
- A squishy, juicy experience that is beyond words! Give a big thumbs up to Rowntree's(R) Randoms Juicers, soft and chewy sweets with a liquid centre, bursting with yummy juiciness - You'll love each one.
- Did you know that we don't use artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Rowntree's® sweets? It's even more reason to enjoy the different flavours, textures, shapes, and colours in every playfully random bag.
- These brilliantly random sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionery company. In 2009 Randoms® were born, bringing fruity randomness to the family.
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Concentrated Fruit Juices (Apple, Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Mandarin), Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Fruit Puree Concentrates (Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry), Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut, Rapeseed), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Carrot, Safflower, Hibiscus), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Invert Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1370kJ
|342kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|322kcal
|80kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.0g
|70g
|0%
|of which: saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|20g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|75.9g
|19.0g
|260g
|7%
|of which: sugars
|53.2g
|13.3g
|90g
|15%
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.4g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.02g
|6g
|0%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
