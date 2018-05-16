By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Grapefruit Segments In Pear Juice 411G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Grapefruit Segments In Pear Juice 411G
£ 0.70
£3.13/kg DR.WT

New

1/2 of a can
  • Energy283kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 283kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Grapefruit segments in grapefruit juice from concentrate.
  • HAND PICKED. Picked for ripeness at the peak of the season
  • HAND PICKED. Picked for ripeness at the peak of the season
  • Pack size: 224G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Grapefruit, Grapefruit Juice From Concentrate, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

224g

Net Contents

411g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a can (206g)Per 100g
Energy283kJ / 67kcal138kJ / 32kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate15.0g7.3g
Sugars15.0g7.3g
Fibre0.8g0.4g
Protein1.2g0.6g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here