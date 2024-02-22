We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Buxton Sparkling Natural Mineral Water Bottle 1.5L

Buxton Sparkling Natural Mineral Water Bottle 1.5L

No ratings yet
Write a review

£0.95

£0.06/100ml

Carbonated Natural Mineral WaterFor verification, www.buxtonwater.co.uk/faqs/product-information*Water is the one of the healthiest ways to hydrate without consuming sugar or calories. Essential for life, it contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature.At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
This bottle of Buxton sparkling water is a great size to have in your home to share with friends.• British Sparkling Mineral Water• Buxton Water is slowly filtered during its 5000 years journey and mineralised on its journey up through a mile of ancient rock• Naturally rising from the St Ann's spring in the British Peak district• A healthy drink to hydrate naturally• Water contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature• All our Buxton bottled water are now made with 100% recycled and recyclable plastic and produced in a zero waste factory• We are committed to the sustainable management of the water and our source is certified with the Platinum Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS)
It takes 5000 years for Buxton Water to naturally rise up through ancient rock and reach the surface in the historic spa town of Buxton, in the British Peak District. As it overcomes obstacles on its way up, it is filtered by limestone and combined with a unique blend of minerals, ready to replenish your own resilience for the journey up. Our mineral water champions the ‘Don’t Give Up, Rise up’ message.Water is among the healthiest ways to hydrate without consuming sugar or calories. Essential for life, it contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature. At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.Our bottle is now made with recycled plastic and still fully recyclable, so please crush, cap and recycle it! It can be put in your recycling bin and made into something new again.Produced in our zero waste certified factory, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do.
Source: St.Ann's spring.® Reg. trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.®Reg. Trademark used in aggreement with the Trademark Owner.
• British Sparkling Mineral Water• Buxton Water is slowly filtered during its 5000 years journey and mineralised on its journey up through a mile of ancient rock• Naturally rising from the St Ann's spring in the British Peak district• A healthy drink to hydrate naturally• Water contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature• All our Buxton bottled water are now made with 100% recycled and recyclable plastic and produced in a zero waste factory• We are committed to the sustainable management of the water and our source is certified with the Platinum Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS)
Pack size: 1.5L

Produce of

Bottled in England

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

View all Still Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here