Buxton Sparkling Natural Mineral Water Bottle 1.5L

Carbonated Natural Mineral Water For verification, www.buxtonwater.co.uk/faqs/product-information *Water is the one of the healthiest ways to hydrate without consuming sugar or calories. Essential for life, it contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature. At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.

This bottle of Buxton sparkling water is a great size to have in your home to share with friends. • British Sparkling Mineral Water • Buxton Water is slowly filtered during its 5000 years journey and mineralised on its journey up through a mile of ancient rock • Naturally rising from the St Ann's spring in the British Peak district • A healthy drink to hydrate naturally • Water contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature • All our Buxton bottled water are now made with 100% recycled and recyclable plastic and produced in a zero waste factory • We are committed to the sustainable management of the water and our source is certified with the Platinum Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS)

It takes 5000 years for Buxton Water to naturally rise up through ancient rock and reach the surface in the historic spa town of Buxton, in the British Peak District. As it overcomes obstacles on its way up, it is filtered by limestone and combined with a unique blend of minerals, ready to replenish your own resilience for the journey up. Our mineral water champions the ‘Don’t Give Up, Rise up’ message. Water is among the healthiest ways to hydrate without consuming sugar or calories. Essential for life, it contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature. At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle. Our bottle is now made with recycled plastic and still fully recyclable, so please crush, cap and recycle it! It can be put in your recycling bin and made into something new again. Produced in our zero waste certified factory, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do.

Source: St.Ann's spring. ® Reg. trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. ®Reg. Trademark used in aggreement with the Trademark Owner.

• British Sparkling Mineral Water • Buxton Water is slowly filtered during its 5000 years journey and mineralised on its journey up through a mile of ancient rock • Naturally rising from the St Ann's spring in the British Peak district • A healthy drink to hydrate naturally • Water contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature • All our Buxton bottled water are now made with 100% recycled and recyclable plastic and produced in a zero waste factory • We are committed to the sustainable management of the water and our source is certified with the Platinum Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS)

Pack size: 1.5L

Produce of

Bottled in England

Net Contents

1.5l ℮