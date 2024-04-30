Sauce Shop Buffalo Hot Sauce 150Ml

Hot Chilli Sauce

Hot and unbelievably flavoursome. Wings will never be the same again. Sharp, rich and hot. This is what a Buffalo style sauce is all about. Stick this in a grilled cheese sandwich, coat wings in it or use a dipping sauce. Made using aged Jalapeños for full-on flavour.

Sauce Shop is stirring up the world of condiments. What started in the kitchen of two food lovers-pam and James, is now a full-blown flavour obsession. We make all our sauces right here in Nottingham using natural ingredients. Flavour is life. Sauce got real.

Great taste 2023 Perfect for Wings Chilli rating - Hot - 1 No Added Sugar Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 150ML

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

White Grape Vinegar, Aged Jalapeño (28%), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Tamari (Water, Soybeans, Salt Spirit Vinegar), Salt, Coconut Oil, Citrus Fibre

Allergy Information

See allergens in bold.

Produce of

UK made

Net Contents

160ml

Preparation and Usage