Tesco Finest Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl

- Energy427kJ 103kcal5%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 342kJ / 82kcal
Product Description
- French Dry Red Wine
- From the Côtes du Rhône village of Signargues, this rich blend of mainly Syrah and Grenache grapes offers opulent dark fruit flavours such as blackcurrant and cherry with comforting warm spice on the finish. Delicious with roast meats or cauliflower, casseroles and also great for drinking on its own. Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.
- From the Côtes du Rhône village of Signargues, this rich blend of mainly Syrah and Grenache grapes offers opulent dark fruit flavours such as blackcurrant and cherry with comforting warm spice on the finish. Delicious with roast meats or cauliflower, casseroles and also great for drinking on its own. Store horizontally in a cool, dark place
- 10.9 UK Units per bottle
- 1.8 UK units per 125ml glass
- Know Your Limits
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units a week.
- Drink Responsibly
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Rinse - Bottle - Recycle
- ©Tesco 2020. SC211774
- Wine of France
- Rich & fruity
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sulphur Dioxide.
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- From the Côtes-du-Rhône village of Signargues, this rich blend of mainly Syrah and Grenache grapes offers opulent dark fruit flavours such as blackcurrant and cherry with comforting warm spice on the finish
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.9
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
Julie Rouffignac
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Julie Rouffignac
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
Rich & Fruity
Grape Variety
Grenache 48%, Syrah 48%, Mourvèdre 2%, Carignan 2%
Vinification Details
- Julie Rouffignac and Gérald Lafont are both oenologists from the South of France, passionate about wine and good food. They unearth the most beautiful wines of Provence and Rhône Valley, directly from the winemakers
Regional Information
- 2019 vintage was very warm and sunny. Early drought resulted in very small berry size and the hot and dry conditions at harvest meant yields were lower than normal. It is therefore a vintage with low yields but great quality
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Storage
Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Wine of France, Bottled in France
Number of uses
6 Servings
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|342kJ / 82kcal
|427kJ / 103kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020