Tesco Finest Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

  • Energy427kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 342kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • French Dry Red Wine
  • From the Côtes du Rhône village of Signargues, this rich blend of mainly Syrah and Grenache grapes offers opulent dark fruit flavours such as blackcurrant and cherry with comforting warm spice on the finish. Delicious with roast meats or cauliflower, casseroles and also great for drinking on its own. Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.
  From the Côtes du Rhône village of Signargues, this rich blend of mainly Syrah and Grenache grapes offers opulent dark fruit flavours such as blackcurrant and cherry with comforting warm spice on the finish. Delicious with roast meats or cauliflower, casseroles and also great for drinking on its own. Store horizontally in a cool, dark place
  • 10.9 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.8 UK units per 125ml glass
  • Know Your Limits
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units a week.
  • Drink Responsibly
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Rinse - Bottle - Recycle
  • ©Tesco 2020. SC211774
  • Wine of France
  • Rich & fruity
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sulphur Dioxide.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  From the Côtes-du-Rhône village of Signargues, this rich blend of mainly Syrah and Grenache grapes offers opulent dark fruit flavours such as blackcurrant and cherry with comforting warm spice on the finish

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Julie Rouffignac

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Julie Rouffignac

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Rich & Fruity

Grape Variety

Grenache 48%, Syrah 48%, Mourvèdre 2%, Carignan 2%

Vinification Details

  • Julie Rouffignac and Gérald Lafont are both oenologists from the South of France, passionate about wine and good food. They unearth the most beautiful wines of Provence and Rhône Valley, directly from the winemakers

Regional Information

  • 2019 vintage was very warm and sunny. Early drought resulted in very small berry size and the hot and dry conditions at harvest meant yields were lower than normal. It is therefore a vintage with low yields but great quality

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of France, Bottled in France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy342kJ / 82kcal427kJ / 103kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

