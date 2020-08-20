By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grant Burge League Of Three Shiraz 750Ml

Grant Burge League Of Three Shiraz 750Ml

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Shiraz
  • Bright and juicy, harnessing the best qualities of both the limestone Coast and Barossa winemaking regions, this elegant medium bodied Shiraz pairs hints of black peppercorn, blueberry and vanilla on the nose with soft tannins and vibrancy on the palate. Our wine for your moment.
  • Our winemaking endeavour was established by a trinity of people, land and faith. Over 150 years on, people are still at the heart of everything we do. We are enthralled by what some might consider the humdrum of winemaking, but to us it is the small moments of camaraderie that create the extraordinary.
  • 10.5 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Limestone Coast/Barossa, Australia
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg

Tasting Notes

  • Bright and juicy, harnessing the best qualities of both the Limestone Coast and Barossa winemaking regions, this elegant medium bodied Shiraz pairs hints of black peppercorn, blueberry and vanilla on the nose with soft tannins and vibrancy on the palate

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • They say there is no rest for the wicked, but at harvest there is no rest for anyone. During the light of the day the winemaker, viticulturist and cellar hand will walk the vines, handpicking many of our red varietal grapes. Then, once night falls and the temperature cools, they return in the dark to harvest the white fruit by the light of the moon.

History

  • Our winemaking endeavour was established by a trinity of people, land and faith. over 150 years on, people are still at the heart of everything we do. We are enthralled by what some might consider the humdrum of winemaking, but to us, it is the small moments of camaraderie that create the extraordinary.

Regional Information

  • Limestone Coast / Barossa, Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy 325kJ/79kcal407kJ/98kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--

