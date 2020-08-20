Grant Burge League Of Three Shiraz 750Ml
Product Description
- Shiraz
- Bright and juicy, harnessing the best qualities of both the limestone Coast and Barossa winemaking regions, this elegant medium bodied Shiraz pairs hints of black peppercorn, blueberry and vanilla on the nose with soft tannins and vibrancy on the palate. Our wine for your moment.
- Our winemaking endeavour was established by a trinity of people, land and faith. Over 150 years on, people are still at the heart of everything we do. We are enthralled by what some might consider the humdrum of winemaking, but to us it is the small moments of camaraderie that create the extraordinary.
- 10.5 UK Units per bottle
- Wine of Limestone Coast/Barossa, Australia
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Egg
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
South Australia
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- They say there is no rest for the wicked, but at harvest there is no rest for anyone. During the light of the day the winemaker, viticulturist and cellar hand will walk the vines, handpicking many of our red varietal grapes. Then, once night falls and the temperature cools, they return in the dark to harvest the white fruit by the light of the moon.
History
Regional Information
- Limestone Coast / Barossa, Australia
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Importer address
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
- BS11 9FG,
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
- BS11 9FG,
- UK.
Net Contents
75cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|325kJ/79kcal
|407kJ/98kcal
|Bottle contains 6 glasses
|-
|-
