Barny Chocolate Sponge Bears 5 Pack 125G

Barny Chocolate Sponge Bears 5 Pack 125G
£ 1.59
£1.28/100g

New

Each 25 g serving contains
  • Energy414 kJ 99 kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.9 g
    6%
  • Saturates0.7 g
    4%
  • Sugars7.6 g
    8%
  • Salt0.15 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1656 kJ

Product Description

  • Soft sponge cake with chocolate filling (30 %).
  • 60 % less saturated fat*
  • *compared to the average UK market of sweet children's biscuits and soft cakes.
  • Discover the world of Barny
  • He's a playful bear with a cheeky chocolate centre. We bake them with quality ingredients such as:
  • Flour, Eggs, Milk, Chocolate
  • 5 single packs
  • No colours
  • No preservatives
  • Not suitable for vegetarians.
  • With a chocolate centre
  • 99 kcal 414 kJ per bear
  • No colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 24 %, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Eggs 12 %, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate 5.5 % [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Stabiliser (Glycerol), Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder 1.2 % and Whole Milk Powder 0.8 % (Milk equivalent 19 %), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E472b, E475, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 pack = 5 soft cakes (25 g)

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • UK Freephone: 0800-783-7106
  • Ireland Freephone: 1800 600 858
  • www.barnyworld.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 soft cake (25 g)%** / 1 soft cake (25 g)
Energy1656 kJ414 kJ
-395 kcal99 kcal5 %
Fat16 g3.9 g6 %
of which Saturates2.9 g0.7 g4 %
Carbohydrate60 g15 g6 %
of which Sugars30 g7.6 g8 %
Fibre1.3 g0.3 g-
Protein5.2 g1.3 g3 %
Salt0.61 g0.15 g3 %
** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Tesco © Copyright 2020

