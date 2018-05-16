By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Mayonnaise 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Mayonnaise 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise with Sweet Chilli Flavour
  • At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • Widely recycled
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Liven up your lunch with a squeeze in your sandwich!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Pickled Red Pepper (3.75%), Modified Maize Starch, Free Range Egg Yolk Powder (1.5%), Salt, Granulated Garlic (1%), Mustard Powder, Chilli Powder (0.4%), Acidity Regulators (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Calcium Disodium EDTA), Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Soya and Celery.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 21 days. Best Before: See top of packaging.

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House.,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1447kJ / 350kcal
Fat31g
of which saturates2.4g
Carbohydrate16g
of which sugars13g
Protein1.0g
Salt1.5g

