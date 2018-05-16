Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Mayonnaise 250G

Product Description
- Mayonnaise with Sweet Chilli Flavour
- At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- Widely recycled
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Liven up your lunch with a squeeze in your sandwich!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Pickled Red Pepper (3.75%), Modified Maize Starch, Free Range Egg Yolk Powder (1.5%), Salt, Granulated Garlic (1%), Mustard Powder, Chilli Powder (0.4%), Acidity Regulators (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Calcium Disodium EDTA), Turmeric
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Soya and Celery.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 21 days. Best Before: See top of packaging.
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House.,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1447kJ / 350kcal
|Fat
|31g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|16g
|of which sugars
|13g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.5g
