Tesco 2 Lamb Rump Steaks 300g​

£ 4.00
£13.34/kg
One typical steak (150g)
  • Energy1218kJ 292kcal
    15%
  • Fat18.9g
    27%
  • Saturates8.9g
    45%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 812kJ / 195kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb rump steaks.
  • A prime cut, chosen for it's full flavour.
  • From Trusted Farms A prime cut, chosen for its full flavour.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry High - Med. Lightly oil and season steaks on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the steaks to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 3 minutes each side (medium), or 4 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom, Made using lamb from the U.K. or New Zealand
Produced using British lamb

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy your steaks at their best, remove from fridge and all packaging 10 minutes before cooking. 

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (150g)
Energy812kJ / 195kcal1218kJ / 292kcal
Fat12.6g18.9g
Saturates5.9g8.9g
Carbohydrate0.9g1.4g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.9g1.4g
Protein19.0g28.5g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

