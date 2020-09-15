Tesco 2 Lamb Rump Steaks 300g​

- Energy1218kJ 292kcal15%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 812kJ / 195kcal
Product Description
- Lamb rump steaks.
- A prime cut, chosen for it's full flavour.
- From Trusted Farms A prime cut, chosen for its full flavour.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry High - Med. Lightly oil and season steaks on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the steaks to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 3 minutes each side (medium), or 4 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom, Made using lamb from the U.K. or New Zealand
Produced using British lamb
Preparation and Usage
To enjoy your steaks at their best, remove from fridge and all packaging 10 minutes before cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (150g)
|Energy
|812kJ / 195kcal
|1218kJ / 292kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|18.9g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|8.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Protein
|19.0g
|28.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
|Pack contains 2 servings.
