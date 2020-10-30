By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Soft Lips Gift Set

£ 8.00
£8.00/each
  • Nivea Soft Lips Gift Set
  • Tin
  • Country of Origin: China.
  • Material: Tinplate.
  • Not suitable for food storage.
  • Individual products may vary visually from image shown. Ingredient list correct at time of printing. Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
  • ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany

Ingredients

NIVEA® Original Care Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Aqua, BHT, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Aroma, NIVEA Cherry Shine Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate 2, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aroma, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Prunus Cerasus Juice, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Mica, Silica, BHT, Limonene, Eugenol, CI 15850, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 77499, NIVEA Strawberry Shine Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Fragaria Ananassa Fruit Juice, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Mica, BHT, Aroma, CI 15985, CI 77891, CI 15850, NIVEA Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Mica, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Hydrolyzed Silk, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Aqua, Neohesperidin Dihydrochalcone, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 15850

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • D-20245,
  • Hamburg.

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Nivea lip set

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I Love nivea lip balms always a great trusted brand. Love the little tin these come in perfect for a gift. The lip balm really moisturisers the lips leaving them much smoother.

Perfect Gift

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I received this as a gift from my daughter and to be honest it is one of her better choices. I love the nivea range as they are always great and reliable, you get a good variety of lip balms in this kit to suit all occasions dions

Lovely wee gift

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Lovely wee gift for little girl teenage girl or woman comes in a cute tin and in four different types would recommend as a stocking filler or part of a gift bundle/pamper night bundle

Nice shine

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I received this product as a gift for Christmas and I really like the lip balms which come inside of it. The lip balms smell nice and leave a lustrous shine on your lips. The lip balms are very moisturising.

Brilliant

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I absolutely love nieva products and these are one of my favourite! Always leaves my lips feeling so soft and refreshed! I would recommend this to anyone !

Soft lips

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Love these they leave lips feeling very soft. They aren't greasy which I really like and the tint in them is nice and subtle. I always use nivea when it comes to lip care, would deffinately recommend.

Great selection

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Got this set for Christmas, lovely selection of lip balms

NIVEA

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I LOVE IT VERY GOOD I WILL TELL ALL MY FRIENDS TO BUT IT AND I WILL BUY IT TOO

Great

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I absolutely love these lip balms and this set is amazing as you get a variety and every single one glides in effortless and makes my lips feel smooth and soft and not dry this really is amazing lip balm

Good

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

All the lipbalms are full size as advertised and work well to soften lips and keep them smooth. The small tinted colours are nice and have a subtle appearance when worn. Lots of packaging involved in product though which was a negative point.

1-10 of 130 reviews

