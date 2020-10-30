Nivea Soft Lips Gift Set

Nivea lip set
Review from nivea.co.uk
I Love nivea lip balms always a great trusted brand. Love the little tin these come in perfect for a gift. The lip balm really moisturisers the lips leaving them much smoother.
Perfect Gift
I received this as a gift from my daughter and to be honest it is one of her better choices. I love the nivea range as they are always great and reliable, you get a good variety of lip balms in this kit to suit all occasions dions
Lovely wee gift
Lovely wee gift for little girl teenage girl or woman comes in a cute tin and in four different types would recommend as a stocking filler or part of a gift bundle/pamper night bundle
Nice shine
I received this product as a gift for Christmas and I really like the lip balms which come inside of it. The lip balms smell nice and leave a lustrous shine on your lips. The lip balms are very moisturising.
Brilliant
I absolutely love nieva products and these are one of my favourite! Always leaves my lips feeling so soft and refreshed! I would recommend this to anyone !
Soft lips
Love these they leave lips feeling very soft. They aren't greasy which I really like and the tint in them is nice and subtle. I always use nivea when it comes to lip care, would deffinately recommend.
Great selection
Got this set for Christmas, lovely selection of lip balms
NIVEA
I LOVE IT VERY GOOD I WILL TELL ALL MY FRIENDS TO BUT IT AND I WILL BUY IT TOO
Great
I absolutely love these lip balms and this set is amazing as you get a variety and every single one glides in effortless and makes my lips feel smooth and soft and not dry this really is amazing lip balm
Good
All the lipbalms are full size as advertised and work well to soften lips and keep them smooth. The small tinted colours are nice and have a subtle appearance when worn. Lots of packaging involved in product though which was a negative point.