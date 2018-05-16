Nannycare Follow On Milk Stage 2 900G

Product Description
- Follow-on milk for babies from 6 months
- Nannycare Follow on milk is a goat milk based formula suitable for babies from 6 months. Complementing your baby's healthy and varied weaning diet, it helps provide key nutrients including: a source of Vitamin D, and Vitamins A and C which contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
- Your baby's next stage:
- Nannycare 3 Growing Up Milk From 1 - 3 Years
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
- Pack size: 900G
- A source of Vitamin D, and Vitamins A and C which contribute to the normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Whole Goat Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oil Blend (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidants (Sunflower Lecithin, Tocopherol-Rich Extract)), Pasteurised Goat Milk Powders, Marine Fish Oil Powder (source of Docosahexaenoic Acid), Mortierella Alpina Oil Powder (source of Arachidonic Acid), Minerals, Choline Chloride, L-Tyrosine, L-Tryptophan, L-Cystine, Vitamins, L-Isoleucine, Taurine, L-Carnitine, Vitamins: dl-α-Tocopheryl Acetate, L-Ascorbic Acid, Nicotinamide, Cholecalciferol, Retinyl Acetate, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Cyanocobalamin, Phytonadione, Thiamin, Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, D-Biotin, Minerals: Sodium Citrate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Calcium Citrate, Calcium Hydroxide, Potassium Chloride, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, This product contains 38% Goat Milk on a dry matter basis
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk
Storage
Store unopened can in a cool, dry place (do not refrigerate). After opening, keep airtight and continue to store in a cool, dry place. Use contents within 4 weeks.For best before date, see base of pack.
Produce of
Manufactured in New Zealand
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing the Feed
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow preparation and storage instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all equipment according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 Boil fresh water. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water. Leave to cool for maximum 30 minutes. Measure required water (see feeding guide), pour into sterilised bottle.
- 3 Using the scoop provided, lightly fill with powder and level off. Always add 1 level scoop of powder (4.3g) for each 30ml of water.
- 4 Add the required number of scoops to the cooled boiled water.
- 5 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until the powder is fully dissolved.
- 6 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
- Feeding Guide from 6 Months*
- Level scoops of powder: 6, Cooled boiled water per feed: 180ml, 6fl oz
- Level scoops of powder: 7, Cooled boiled water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
- Babies from 6 months* onward need about 500-600ml of breast milk or formula per day
- *Assumes weaning at 6 months.
- 4.3g scoop enclosed. This information is given as a guide only. Your baby may need more or less than the amounts shown. Some drink different quantities at different times of the day. Always allow your baby to stop feeding when they indicate they have had enough. Note the volume of prepared formula is slightly greater than that of the water added.
- Important Feeding Instructions
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds. Make up each feed as required and always discard unfinished feeds within 2 hours maximum. The water should be freshly boiled and allowed to cool to a minimum of 70°C and for no longer than 30 minutes. Do not heat feeds in a microwave as hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Do not add extra scoops of powder, or anything else to your baby's feed.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Nannycare Follow on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a healthy and varied weaning diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning, including the use of this product before 6 months, should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on your baby's individual needs.
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Dairy Goat Co-operative (N.Z.) Ltd,
- Hamilton,
- New Zealand.
- Nannycare Ltd,
- 1a Bakery Court,
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
900g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|made up as directed Per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy kJ
|280
|kcal
|66
|Fat, of which g
|3.4
|saturates g
|1.2
|monounsaturates g
|1.6
|polyunsaturates g
|0.53
|- linoleic acid (omega 6) mg
|400
|- α-linolenic acid (omega 3) mg
|53
|- docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) mg
|15
|- arachidonic acid (AA) mg
|16
|Carbohydrate, of which g
|7.4
|sugars (lactose) g
|7.4
|Protein g
|1.3
|Vitamin A µg
|56
|Vitamin D µg
|1.5
|Vitamin E mg
|1.5
|Vitamin K µg
|6.7
|Vitamin C mg
|13
|Thiamin (B1) mg
|0.062
|Riboflavin (B2) mg
|0.12
|Niacin (B3) mg
|0.66
|Vitamin B6 mg
|0.036
|Folic acid µg DFE
|22
|Vitamin B12 µg
|0.18
|Biotin µg
|2.3
|Pantothenic acid mg
|0.35
|Sodium mg
|19
|Potassium mg
|70
|Chloride mg
|57
|Calcium mg
|59
|Phosphorus mg
|44
|Magnesium mg
|4.6
|Iron mg
|0.89
|Zinc mg
|0.49
|Copper mg
|0.049
|Manganese mg
|0.0090
|Fluoride mg
|0.0065
|Selenium µg
|2.5
|Iodine µg
|13
|Choline mg
|21
|Taurine mg
|4.6
|Carnitine mg
|0.90
|Inositol mg
|3.9
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Other
|-
Safety information
