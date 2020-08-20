Croix De Bezard Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl
- Picpoul de Pinet
- Selected from older vines (over 25 years old) in prime vineyard locations around the Bassin de Thau, where vines grow in the breeze of the Mediterranean sea. Crisp and refreshing, with the citrus flavours and acidity typical of Picpoul de Pinet combined with more aromatic power, richness and complexity.
- Enjoy with shellfish charcuterie and rich cheeses.
- 9.8 UK Units per 75cl bottle
- 1.6 UK units per 125ml glass
- For further health information, visit drinkaware.co.uk
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75CL
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- This is a wine with aromatic power, richness on the palate and complexity. It has fresh acidity which is essential for the balance of the wine. It is zesty and fragrant with plenty of fresh citrus, green apple and mineral flavours
Region of Origin
Languedoc-Roussillon
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Les Costieres de Pomerols
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Picpoul
Vinification Details
- This wine goes through alcoholic fermentation at a controlled temperature of 16 to 18 ° C to maintain the natural aromas of the grapes.
History
- Founded in 1932, the co-operative currently has around 350 members with a quality approach at its centre. The vineyard benefits from a Mediterranean climate tempered by maritime influences, and extends between Garrigue and Etang de Thau, in sunny terraces called Costières, hence the name "Costières de Pomérols"
Regional Information
- The grapes selected for this wine come from older vines (25 years old) in the Languedoc region of Southern France, from vineyards overlooking the Mediterranean sea. Older vines are less sensitive to drought and have deeper roots, allowing the terroir of the area to come through in the flavour of the wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
Name and address
- Bottled by
- Les Costieres De Pomerols,
- 34810,
- Pomerols,
- France.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
