Croix De Bezard Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl

image 1 of Croix De Bezard Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl
£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Picpoul de Pinet
  • Selected from older vines (over 25 years old) in prime vineyard locations around the Bassin de Thau, where vines grow in the breeze of the Mediterranean sea. Crisp and refreshing, with the citrus flavours and acidity typical of Picpoul de Pinet combined with more aromatic power, richness and complexity.
  • Enjoy with shellfish charcuterie and rich cheeses.
  • 9.8 UK Units per 75cl bottle
  • 1.6 UK units per 125ml glass
  • For further health information, visit drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This is a wine with aromatic power, richness on the palate and complexity. It has fresh acidity which is essential for the balance of the wine. It is zesty and fragrant with plenty of fresh citrus, green apple and mineral flavours

Region of Origin

Languedoc-Roussillon

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Les Costieres de Pomerols

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Picpoul

Vinification Details

  • This wine goes through alcoholic fermentation at a controlled temperature of 16 to 18 ° C to maintain the natural aromas of the grapes.

History

  • Founded in 1932, the co-operative currently has around 350 members with a quality approach at its centre. The vineyard benefits from a Mediterranean climate tempered by maritime influences, and extends between Garrigue and Etang de Thau, in sunny terraces called Costières, hence the name "Costières de Pomérols"

Regional Information

  • The grapes selected for this wine come from older vines (25 years old) in the Languedoc region of Southern France, from vineyards overlooking the Mediterranean sea. Older vines are less sensitive to drought and have deeper roots, allowing the terroir of the area to come through in the flavour of the wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy with shellfish charcuterie and rich cheeses.

Name and address

  • Bottled by
  • Les Costieres De Pomerols,
  • 34810,
  • Pomerols,
  • France.

Return to

  • Les Costieres De Pomerols,
  • 34810,
  • Pomerols,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

