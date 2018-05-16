Cake Decor Chocolate & Salted Caramel Icing 76G
New
Product Description
- Chocolate & Salted Caramel Writing Icing
- Looking for Inspiration?
- Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes
- This packaging can be recycled!
- Lid: PP - 5
- Pot and Sleeve: PET - 1
- Tube: LDPE - 4
- So Easy
- Fun & Delicious
- No Artificial Colours, No Artificial Flavours, No Hydrogenated Fats
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 76G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Rice Starch, Cream Powder (Milk), Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Carotene, Titanium Dioxide), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Safflower Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.Best Before: See side
Preparation and Usage
- Why Not Try:
- Pair our Chocolate & Salted Caramel Writing Icings with Glitter Spray for truly amazing bakes!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
Name and address
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Net Contents
76g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1635kJ/387kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|80.8g
|of which sugars
|75.8g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
Safety information
WARNING: Tube lid can present a choking hazard to small children.
