By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cake Decor Chocolate & Salted Caramel Icing 76G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cake Decor Chocolate & Salted Caramel Icing 76G
£ 2.00
£2.64/100g

New

Product Description

  • Chocolate & Salted Caramel Writing Icing
  • Looking for Inspiration?
  • Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes
  • This packaging can be recycled!
  • Lid: PP - 5
  • Pot and Sleeve: PET - 1
  • Tube: LDPE - 4
  • So Easy
  • Fun & Delicious
  • No Artificial Colours, No Artificial Flavours, No Hydrogenated Fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 76G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Rice Starch, Cream Powder (Milk), Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Carotene, Titanium Dioxide), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Safflower Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.Best Before: See side

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try:
  • Pair our Chocolate & Salted Caramel Writing Icings with Glitter Spray for truly amazing bakes!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • WARNING: Tube lid can present a choking hazard to small children.

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Net Contents

76g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1635kJ/387kcal
Fat6.8g
of which saturates1.3g
Carbohydrate80.8g
of which sugars75.8g
Protein0.3g
Salt0.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Tube lid can present a choking hazard to small children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Cake Decor Coloured Writing Icing 76G

£ 2.00
£0.26/10g

Tesco Sprinkles Silver Pearls 55G

£ 1.00
£1.82/100g

Tesco Triple Chocolate Curls 30G

£ 1.00
£3.34/100g

Dr Oetker Decorating Icing Gold 50G

£ 1.50
£3.00/100g

New

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here