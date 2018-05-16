TESCO Chocolate & orange rice cakes 129g

- Energy408kJ 97kcal5%
Product Description
- Rice cakes with dark chocolate and orange flavoured pieces.
- SWEET & CRUNCHY Dipped in rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with tangy orange pieces Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1991. Over the years they’ve perfected their art – introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
- Pack size: 129G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (47%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Brown Rice, Orange Flavoured Pieces (19%) [Humectant (Glycerol), Apple Purée, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Wheat Fibre, Sugar, Rice Starch, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Curcumin)].
Allergy Information
- May contain milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
129g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One rice cake (22g)
|Energy
|1898kJ / 453kcal
|408kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|11.0g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|62.0g
|13.3g
|Sugars
|29.0g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|7.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|5.0g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
