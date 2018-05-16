By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
TESCO Chocolate & orange rice cakes 129g

TESCO Chocolate & orange rice cakes 129g
£ 1.10
£0.85/100g
One rice cake
  • Energy408kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1898kJ / 453kcal

Product Description

  • Rice cakes with dark chocolate and orange flavoured pieces.
  • SWEET & CRUNCHY Dipped in rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with tangy orange pieces Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1991. Over the years they’ve perfected their art – introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
  • Pack size: 129G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (47%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Brown Rice, Orange Flavoured Pieces (19%) [Humectant (Glycerol), Apple Purée, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Wheat Fibre, Sugar, Rice Starch, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Curcumin)].

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

129g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne rice cake (22g)
Energy1898kJ / 453kcal408kJ / 97kcal
Fat19.0g4.1g
Saturates11.0g2.4g
Carbohydrate62.0g13.3g
Sugars29.0g6.2g
Fibre7.0g1.5g
Protein5.0g1.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

