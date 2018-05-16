Shaken Udder Strawberry &Clotted Cream 330Ml
Product Description
- High Temperature Pasteurised Milk Drink with Strawberries & Rodda's Clotted Cream
- Parading its pips on the outside, Britain's best berry earned its name from farmers stuffing straw around their plants. We've blended these scrumptious strawberries in a bottle with Rodda's divine Cornish clotted cream!
- Shaken Udder is a deliciously rich and creamy blend of fresh British milk and real ingredients, specially created to be your everyday wholesome treat that's full of scrumptious natural taste!
- Enjoy, Howie & Jodie!
- We believe in supporting British produce which is why we only use the best British milk
- Discover delicious dairy
- Made with real Rodda's Cornish clotted cream
- B12 for natural immunity support
- Less than 5% added sugar
- Good source of calcium and protein
- Gluten free
- Milkshake with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 336ML
Information
Ingredients
Semi Skimmed Milk (89%), Sugar, Strawberry Puree (4%), Roddas Clotted Cream (1.6%) (Milk), Stabilisers (Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Natural Colouring (Beetroot Concentrate)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 0-5°C.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days Do not exceed the use by date. See Neck of Bottle for Use By
Preparation and Usage
- Shake to Awake!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Name and address
- Shaken Udder Ltd,
- Heathwell Farm,
- Simpsons Lane,
- Tiptree,
- CO5 0PP.
- Keep in Touch
- Give us a call on 01621 868 710
- www.shakenudder.com
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|RI*
|Energy:
|291kJ (69kcal)
|Fat
|2g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrates
|9.2g
|of which sugars
|9.1g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|Vitamin B2 Riboflavin
|0.23mg
|0.77mg
|55%
|Vitamin B12
|0.9µg
|2.90µg
|116%
|Calcium
|117mg
|384mg
|48%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|48% RI* calcium per 330ml serving
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
