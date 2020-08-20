Kylie Minogue Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Offer
- A modern style of Sauvignon Blanc with a fresh and lively nose of lime blossom and gooseberry. Cooling Atlantic breezes, typical of Gascony, ensure a zesty and crisp palate that leads to a mouth-watering green apple and lemon finish.
- 8.6 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed 14 units a week
- ©Darenote Ltd
- Wine of France
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- A modern style of Sauvignon Blanc with a fresh and lively nose of lime blossom and gooseberry. Zesty and crisp on the palate with a mouth-watering green apple and lemon finish
Region of Origin
Southwest
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
8.6
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
Benchmark Drinks
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- Grapes are night harvested to ensure freshness and to protect from oxidation. On arrival, the grapes are immediately destemmed and gently pressed to retain the fruity characters in the wine. After a cool fermentation the wine is aged on its fine lees for 4 months with regular stirring to enhance aromas.
History
- The grapes are grown in the picturesque region of Gasgony, nestled between the Pyrenees mountains in south-west France.
Regional Information
- Gascony is a region famed for its aromatic, elegant and well-balanced white wines. The cooling influence of the Atlantic breezes from the west allow optimal development for expressive aromas and bright acidity.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Name and address
- EMB34341B,
- France.
- Divin Pere & Fils,
- A F11000,
- Carcassonne.
Importer address
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- SW18 1FQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- SW18 1FQ,
- UK.
Net Contents
75cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020