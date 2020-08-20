By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kylie Minogue Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

  • A modern style of Sauvignon Blanc with a fresh and lively nose of lime blossom and gooseberry. Cooling Atlantic breezes, typical of Gascony, ensure a zesty and crisp palate that leads to a mouth-watering green apple and lemon finish.
  • 8.6 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed 14 units a week
  • Wine of France
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

Southwest

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Benchmark Drinks

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are night harvested to ensure freshness and to protect from oxidation. On arrival, the grapes are immediately destemmed and gently pressed to retain the fruity characters in the wine. After a cool fermentation the wine is aged on its fine lees for 4 months with regular stirring to enhance aromas.

History

  • The grapes are grown in the picturesque region of Gasgony, nestled between the Pyrenees mountains in south-west France.

Regional Information

  • Gascony is a region famed for its aromatic, elegant and well-balanced white wines. The cooling influence of the Atlantic breezes from the west allow optimal development for expressive aromas and bright acidity.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Name and address

  • EMB34341B,
  • France.
  • Divin Pere & Fils,
  • A F11000,
  • Carcassonne.

Importer address

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1FQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1FQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl

