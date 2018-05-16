By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Profiteroles 220G

Tesco Free From Profiteroles 220G
£ 2.00
£9.10/kg

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy701kJ 168kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars12.7g
    14%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1275kJ

Product Description

  • Gluten free choux pastry with a sweetened vanilla flavour filling and a Belgian chocolate sauce sachet.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT & MILK FREE Delicious gluten and dairy free profiteroles made from gluten and wheat free choux pastry with a dairy free filling, just as tasty as its conventional counterpart. Defrost in just 25 minutes for real convenience.
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Chocolate Sauce (27%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Cocoa Butter, Salt, Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dried Egg White, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Flavouring, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Methyl Cellulose), Inulin, Acidity Regulators (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate), Iodine.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Allow to defrost at room temperature for approximately 25 minutes. Consume immediately. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove the profiteroles from all packaging and place onto a plate or bowl.

    Just before serving, pour the sauce over the profiteroles.

    Alternatively, the sauce can be served warm by placing the unopened sachet into warm water for 1-2 minutes.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1275kJ701kJ305kcal168kcal
Fat17.4g9.6g
Saturates10.8g6.0g
Carbohydrate33.1g18.2g
Sugars23.1g12.7g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein3.8g2.1g
Salt0.6g0.3g
