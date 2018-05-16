Tesco Free From Profiteroles 220G
Product Description
- Gluten free choux pastry with a sweetened vanilla flavour filling and a Belgian chocolate sauce sachet.
- GLUTEN, WHEAT & MILK FREE Delicious gluten and dairy free profiteroles made from gluten and wheat free choux pastry with a dairy free filling, just as tasty as its conventional counterpart. Defrost in just 25 minutes for real convenience.
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Chocolate Sauce (27%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Cocoa Butter, Salt, Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dried Egg White, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Flavouring, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Methyl Cellulose), Inulin, Acidity Regulators (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate), Iodine.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Allow to defrost at room temperature for approximately 25 minutes. Consume immediately. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Preparation and Usage
Remove the profiteroles from all packaging and place onto a plate or bowl.
Just before serving, pour the sauce over the profiteroles.
Alternatively, the sauce can be served warm by placing the unopened sachet into warm water for 1-2 minutes.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1275kJ
|701kJ
|305kcal
|168kcal
|Fat
|17.4g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|10.8g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|33.1g
|18.2g
|Sugars
|23.1g
|12.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.8g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
