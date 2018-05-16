By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cheese Twist 2 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Cheese Twist 2 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.75/each

New

One twist
  • Energy1514kJ 363kcal
    18%
  • Fat21.9g
    31%
  • Saturates11.9g
    60%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1892kJ / 453kcal

Product Description

  • Pastry twist with medium fat hard cheese, Emmental medium fat hard cheese and Dijon mustard.
  • Flaky pastry sprinkled with hard cheese and Emmental for a cheesy snack

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (24%), Palm Oil, Emmental Cheese (Milk), (8%) Water, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Butterfat (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Mustard Seed, Yeast Extract, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Milk Solids, Flavouring, Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Potassium Metabisulphite), Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains barley, wheat, sulphites, mustard, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1892kJ / 453kcal1514kJ / 363kcal
Fat27.4g21.9g
Saturates14.9g11.9g
Carbohydrate38.4g30.7g
Sugars5.3g4.2g
Fibre1.6g1.3g
Protein12.5g10.0g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Cheese Twists 125G

£ 0.99
£0.79/100g

Tesco Cheese Savouries Snacks 250 G

£ 0.85
£0.34/100g

Tesco Finest Lightly Sea Salted Crinkle Cut Crisps 150G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Jacobs Mini Cheddars Snacks 12 X 25 G

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here