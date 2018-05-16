Tesco Cheese Twist 2 Pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1892kJ / 453kcal
Product Description
- Pastry twist with medium fat hard cheese, Emmental medium fat hard cheese and Dijon mustard.
- Flaky pastry sprinkled with hard cheese and Emmental for a cheesy snack
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (24%), Palm Oil, Emmental Cheese (Milk), (8%) Water, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Butterfat (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Mustard Seed, Yeast Extract, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Milk Solids, Flavouring, Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Potassium Metabisulphite), Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains barley, wheat, sulphites, mustard, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens
Number of uses
1 Servings
Net Contents
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1892kJ / 453kcal
|1514kJ / 363kcal
|Fat
|27.4g
|21.9g
|Saturates
|14.9g
|11.9g
|Carbohydrate
|38.4g
|30.7g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.3g
|Protein
|12.5g
|10.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
