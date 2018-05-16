M&Ms & Friends Peanut Chocolate Medium Selection Box 139G

Product Description
- M&M's Crispy - Milk chocolate (55%) with a rice centre (16%) in a sugar shell. M&M's Choco - Milk chocolate (70%) in a sugar shell. Twix - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Mars - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%). M&M's Peanut - Milk chocolate (48%) covered peanuts (24%) in a sugar shell.
- M&M's Crispy - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 36g
- M&M's Choco - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g
- Twix - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g
- Mars - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g
- M&M's Peanut - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 45g
- This carton and tray are recyclable in your domestic recycling collection bin.
- For more information on recycling visit: www.recyclenow.com
- Pack size: 139G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
139g ℮
- Bags of M&M's® Peanut and M&M's® Crispy
- Plus Fun Size M&M's® Chocolate, Mars® and Twix®
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 18g (%*) Energy 1862kJ 335kJ (4%) - 443kcal 80kcal (4%) Fat 16g 2.8g (4%) of which saturates 7.7g 1.4g (7%) Carbohydrate 71g 13g (5%) of which sugars 62g 11g (12%) Protein 3.9g 0.7g (1%) Salt 0.43g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
- Bags of M&M's® Peanut and M&M's® Crispy
- Plus Fun Size M&M's® Chocolate, Mars® and Twix®
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour (9.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel Fat, Lactose, Palm Fat, Starch, Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Dextrose, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 36g (%*) Energy 2033kJ 732kJ (9%) - 485kcal 175kcal (9%) Fat 21g 7.5g (11%) of which saturates 14g 5.0g (25%) Carbohydrate 69g 25g (10%) of which sugars 57g 21g (23%) Protein 4.2g 1.5g (3%) Salt 0.32g 0.12g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
- Bags of M&M's® Peanut and M&M's® Crispy
- Plus Fun Size M&M's® Chocolate, Mars® and Twix®
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 20g (%*) Energy 2064kJ 413kJ (5%) - 493kcal 99kcal (5%) Fat 24g 4.7g (7%) of which saturates 14g 2.8g (14%) Carbohydrate 65g 13g (5%) of which sugars 49g 9.8g (11%) Protein 4.3g 0.9g (2%) Salt 0.41g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
- Bags of M&M's® Peanut and M&M's® Crispy
- Plus Fun Size M&M's® Chocolate, Mars® and Twix®
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Peanuts, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Starch, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Lactose, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Shea Fat, Milk Fat, Dextrin, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Flavourings, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 45g (%*) Energy 2154kJ 969kJ (12%) - 515kcal 232kcal (12%) Fat 26g 12g (17%) of which saturates 11g 4.7g (24%) Carbohydrate 59g 27g (10%) of which sugars 53g 24g (27%) Protein 9.9g 4.5g (9%) Salt 0.09g 0.04g (< 1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
- Bags of M&M's® Peanut and M&M's® Crispy
- Plus Fun Size M&M's® Chocolate, Mars® and Twix®
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Starch, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Dextrin, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Salt, Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 20g (%*) Energy 2015kJ 403kJ (5%) - 480kcal 96kcal (5%) Fat 19g 3.8g (5%) of which saturates 12g 2.4g (12%) Carbohydrate 71g 14g (5%) of which sugars 66g 13g (14%) Protein 5.1g 1.0g (2%) Salt 0.13g 0.03g (< 1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020