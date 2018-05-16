By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
M&Ms & Friends Peanut Chocolate Medium Selection Box 139G

M&Ms & Friends Peanut Chocolate Medium Selection Box 139G
£ 2.00
£1.44/100g

Product Description

  • M&M's Crispy - Milk chocolate (55%) with a rice centre (16%) in a sugar shell. M&M's Choco - Milk chocolate (70%) in a sugar shell. Twix - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Mars - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%). M&M's Peanut - Milk chocolate (48%) covered peanuts (24%) in a sugar shell.
  • M&M's Crispy - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 36g
  • M&M's Choco - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g
  • Twix - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g
  • Mars - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g
  • M&M's Peanut - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 45g
  • This carton and tray are recyclable in your domestic recycling collection bin.
  • For more information on recycling visit: www.recyclenow.com
  • Pack size: 139G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

139g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
    Energy1862kJ335kJ (4%)
    -443kcal80kcal (4%)
    Fat16g2.8g (4%)
    of which saturates7.7g1.4g (7%)
    Carbohydrate71g13g (5%)
    of which sugars62g11g (12%)
    Protein3.9g0.7g (1%)
    Salt0.43g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour (9.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel Fat, Lactose, Palm Fat, Starch, Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Dextrose, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 36g (%*)
    Energy2033kJ732kJ (9%)
    -485kcal175kcal (9%)
    Fat21g7.5g (11%)
    of which saturates14g5.0g (25%)
    Carbohydrate69g25g (10%)
    of which sugars57g21g (23%)
    Protein4.2g1.5g (3%)
    Salt0.32g0.12g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
    Energy2064kJ413kJ (5%)
    -493kcal99kcal (5%)
    Fat24g4.7g (7%)
    of which saturates14g2.8g (14%)
    Carbohydrate65g13g (5%)
    of which sugars49g9.8g (11%)
    Protein4.3g0.9g (2%)
    Salt0.41g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Peanuts, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Starch, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Lactose, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Shea Fat, Milk Fat, Dextrin, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Flavourings, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 45g (%*)
    Energy2154kJ969kJ (12%)
    -515kcal232kcal (12%)
    Fat26g12g (17%)
    of which saturates11g4.7g (24%)
    Carbohydrate59g27g (10%)
    of which sugars53g24g (27%)
    Protein9.9g4.5g (9%)
    Salt0.09g0.04g (< 1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Starch, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Dextrin, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Salt, Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
    Energy2015kJ403kJ (5%)
    -480kcal96kcal (5%)
    Fat19g3.8g (5%)
    of which saturates12g2.4g (12%)
    Carbohydrate71g14g (5%)
    of which sugars66g13g (14%)
    Protein5.1g1.0g (2%)
    Salt0.13g0.03g (< 1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

