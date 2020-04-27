By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Diced Root Vegetables 720G

image 1 of Tesco Diced Root Vegetables 720G
£ 0.95
£1.32/kg

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy167kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 208kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Diced swede and carrot.
  • Cooks Ingredients Carefully prepared carrot and swede, ideal for mashing.
  • Pack size: 720G
  • Pack size: 720G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Swede, Carrot.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 13 mins, 12 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
800W/ 900W - 13 mins/ 12 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Empty contents into a bowl and mash.
Season to taste.

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 18 – 20 minutes or until tender.
Drain well, mash and season to serve.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

720g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy208kJ / 50kcal167kJ / 40kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.3g7.4g
Sugars5.2g4.2g
Fibre3.6g2.9g
Protein0.6g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

