Tesco Diced Root Vegetables 720G
- Energy167kJ 40kcal2%
- Fat0.2g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars4.2g5%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 208kJ / 50kcal
Product Description
- Diced swede and carrot.
- Cooks Ingredients Carefully prepared carrot and swede, ideal for mashing.
- Pack size: 720G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Swede, Carrot.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 13 mins, 12 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
800W/ 900W - 13 mins/ 12 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Empty contents into a bowl and mash.
Season to taste.
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 18 – 20 minutes or until tender.
Drain well, mash and season to serve.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Net Contents
720g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|208kJ / 50kcal
|167kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|7.4g
|Sugars
|5.2g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|2.9g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When boiled according to instructions.
|-
|-
