Birds Eye 4 Meat Free Sausages Rolls 360G
New
- Energy905kJ 217kcal11%
- Fat12g17%
- Saturates5.8g29%
- Sugars0.8g<1%
- Salt0.99g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Seasoned pea protein filling in puff pastry.
- For a sustainable tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- All Natural Plant Power
- We pick selected peas from fields
- Take all the protein from the peas
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Powered by plants
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Filling (Water, Pea Protein (5%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Pea Fibre, Gelling Agent (Methylcellulose), Herb & Spice Extracts (Black Pepper, Mace, Ginger, Coriander, Cayenne), Potato Starch, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Yeast Extract, Herbs, Dextrose, Spices, Colour (Beetroot Red)), Glazed Pastry (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Sugar, Colour (Beta Carotene))
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Tasty when oven baked straight from the freezer.
220 °C, Fan 200 °C, Gas Mark 7, 15-20 mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place vegan roll on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Cook until golden.
Be careful! The filling will be very hot.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Vegan Sausage Roll (90g) Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|992kJ
|905kJ
|- kcal
|237kcal
|217kcal
|Fat
|13g
|12g
|- of which Saturates
|6.4g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|19g
|- of which Sugars
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Protein
|8.0g
|7.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.99g
