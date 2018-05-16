By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maltesers Milk & White Truffles Mixed Chocolate Adv/Cal 218

No ratings yetWrite a review
Maltesers Milk & White Truffles Mixed Chocolate Adv/Cal 218
£ 8.00
£3.67/100g

Product Description

  • Truffles - Milk chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%). White Truffles - White chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
  • A Festive Selection of 12 Milk & 12 White Chocolate Truffles
  • Truffles and White Truffles
  • Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 18g
  • Made from 100% Recycled Cardboard
  • This carton is fully recyclable and can be disposed of at your local recycling centre or placed in your domestic recycling collection box.
  • For more information on recycling visit: www. recyclenow.com
  • Creamy, crunchy, truffly
  • 'Tis the season to be truffly
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 218G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Contains 24 pieces

Name and address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

218g ℮

    • Creamy, crunchy, truffly
    • 'Tis the season to be truffly
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Truffles
    • White Truffles

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Demineralised Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (Milk)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    Contains 24 pieces

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g/ (%*)
    Energy 2342kJ421kJ(5%)
    -561kcal101kcal(5%)
    Fat 33g6.0g(9%)
    of which saturates 19g3.4g(17%)
    Carbohydrate 57g10.2g(4%)
    of which sugars 51g9.3g(10%)
    Protein 6.5g1.2g(2%)
    Salt 0.33g0.06g(1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
    Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 18g---
    • Creamy, crunchy, truffly
    • 'Tis the season to be truffly
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Truffles
    • White Truffles

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Demineralised Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    Contains 24 pieces

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g/ (%*)
    Energy 2357kJ424kJ(5%)
    -565kcal102kcal(5%)
    Fat 36g6.4g(9%)
    of which saturates 20g3.6g(18%)
    Carbohydrate 53g9.6g(4%)
    of which sugars 20g8.7g(10%)
    Protein 6.7g1.2g(2%)
    Salt 0.40g0.07g(1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
    Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 18g---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here