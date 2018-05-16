Maltesers Milk & White Truffles Mixed Chocolate Adv/Cal 218

Product Description
- Truffles - Milk chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%). White Truffles - White chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
- A Festive Selection of 12 Milk & 12 White Chocolate Truffles
- Truffles and White Truffles
- Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 18g
- Made from 100% Recycled Cardboard
- This carton is fully recyclable and can be disposed of at your local recycling centre or placed in your domestic recycling collection box.
- For more information on recycling visit: www. recyclenow.com
- Creamy, crunchy, truffly
- 'Tis the season to be truffly
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 218G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 24 pieces
Name and address
Return to
- 0800 952 0077
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
218g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Demineralised Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (Milk)
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 18g / (%*) Energy 2342kJ 421kJ (5%) - 561kcal 101kcal (5%) Fat 33g 6.0g (9%) of which saturates 19g 3.4g (17%) Carbohydrate 57g 10.2g (4%) of which sugars 51g 9.3g (10%) Protein 6.5g 1.2g (2%) Salt 0.33g 0.06g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 18g - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Demineralised Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 18g / (%*) Energy 2357kJ 424kJ (5%) - 565kcal 102kcal (5%) Fat 36g 6.4g (9%) of which saturates 20g 3.6g (18%) Carbohydrate 53g 9.6g (4%) of which sugars 20g 8.7g (10%) Protein 6.7g 1.2g (2%) Salt 0.40g 0.07g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 18g - - -
