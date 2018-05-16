Tesco Finest Outdoor-Bred French Trimmed Pork Crackling Loin Rack with Garlic & Truffle Butter Serves 6
- Energy2500kJ 603kcal30%
- Fat48.6g69%
- Saturates18.6g93%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.6g10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1667kJ
Product Description
- Outdoor bred British rind-on bone-in pork loin with added water, stuffed with a garlic and black truffle infused butter, truffle flavoured salt rub and fresh thyme.
- Outdoor bred bone in Crackling Pork Loin Joint, with a roast Garlic & Truffle infused Butter. British pork loin rib rack, expertly trimmed and scored for beautifully crisp crackling. Basted for added succulence and filled with roast garlic and decadent black truffle infused butter for added richness. Serve with rosemary roasted potatoes, sautéed savoy cabbage and seasonal vegetables for the ultimate roast dinner. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Succulent British pork loin filled with a garlic and black truffle infused butter & truffle flavoured salt rub for crisp crackling
Information
Ingredients
Pork Loin (81%), Water, Butter (Milk), Thyme, Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Maize Starch, Truffle, Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Salt, Carob, Mushroom Extract, Yeast Extract, Rosemary Extract, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 240°C / Fan 220°C / Gas 8 Remove pork from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Calculate the total cooking time based upon 35 minutes per 500g, plus 30 minutes. Place the joint in a roasting tin and remove the thyme garnish. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes, reduce the oven temperature to 200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas 6 and cook for remaining time. Remove from oven and rest for 10 minutes. Remove string and crackling, holding the joint by the bones carefully trim meat away from the bones, once meat is removed, carve in the same direction as the bands and serve.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1667kJ
|2500kJ
|402kcal
|603kcal
|Fat
|32.4g
|48.6g
|Saturates
|12.4g
|18.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|26.2g
|39.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
