Childs Farm Strawberry & Organic Mint Shampoo 500Ml

Great products
Excellent products - My daughter loves the child’s farm products. She has very sensitive skin and she has not complained about her skin being itchy or sore since we started using the products. She loves the fruity smells as well.
Good product
Bought this for my daughters and they love it
Smells delicious
We have used child's farm for years now. Both kids have dry skin and eczema. Only use child's farm products! Smells delicious! Would you consider doing a refill system whereby we send the bottles back to you and receive a discount?
Fantastic product
A favourite in our house, smells lovely and hair is always shiny with no residue or weighed down
Strawberry conditioner
Very gentle on hair - really pleased as children suffer from dry scalps
Lovely fresh smell
I always use your products makes my skin and hair feel good