Hop House 13 Lager & Pork Cracking Set

- Hop House Duo & Crackling
- If you can't go to the rugby, let the rugby come to you!
- 1 prize to be won
- Don't miss out on winning an exclusive LG OLED 55 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV So you can watch the rugby in high definition while enjoying a cool pint of Guinness Hop House 13.
- Entry form on inside of pack.
- Terms and conditions apply.
- For full competition t&cs please visit www.beamsinternational.com/tvcompetition
- Hop House 13 Lager
- 2 x 1.7 UK Units per bottle
- This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.
- Please Drink Responsibly.
- drinkiQ.com
- drinkaware.co.uk for the facts.
- Guiness™ Official Licensed Product
- The Guinness Word and Associated Logos are trademarks of Guinness & Co. and are used under license.
- Refreshingly Full Flavoured
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Guinness & Co.,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- www.guinness.com
- www.facebook.com/guinness
- Guinness & Co.,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
- Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Ingredients
Pork Rinds, Salt, Chilli Powder (contains: Spices, Salt, Garlic, Herbs), Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Habanero Chilli Powder, Red Pepper, Spice (Cumin), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Acidity Regulator E262, Spice Extract, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2574kJ (619 kcal) Fat 46.5g Of which Saturates 18.4g Total Carbs <0.1g Of which Sugars <0.1g Protein 50.2g Salt 2.23g
Ingredients
Pork Rinds, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: E621, E635, Spice (Paprika, Cumin, Coriander, Cayenne), Tomato Powder, Acidity Regulator E262, Dextrose, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Dehydrated Onion, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Spice Extract
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2581 KJ (621 Kcal) Fat 47.5g Of which Saturates 16.8g Total Carbs 0.5g Of which Sugars 0.5g Protein 43.9g Salt 1.24g
Ingredients
Barley Beer
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml: Energy 181kJ (43kcal) Fat 0g Of which Saturates 0g Carbs 3.4g Of which Sugars 0.4g Sugar 0.4g Protein 0.5g Salt <0.1g
