Tetley Green Tea Mint 50 Tea Bags 100G
Product Description
- Teabags / Green Tea
- We believe nothing beats a great green tea to support your healthy lifestyle*
- *Green Tea is naturally low in sodium/salt. Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure.
- Enjoy at least one mug a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Our master blenders and flavour experts have developed the perfect combination of smooth, gentle-tasting green tea and cool, crisp mint for a truly resfreshing taste.
- Kettle on, it's time for Tetley.
- For as long as we can remember, we've been blending the perfect cuppa for every moment of your day.
- Rainforest Alliance - 100% Certified Green Tea
- Ethical Tea Partnership - Founding Member
Our Buyers & Blenders have been crossing the globe for over 180 years to source the freshest, tastiest ingredients to make the perfect blend. Enjoy!
- Perfectly balanced green tea
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Green Tea** (83%), Peppermint Leaves (10%), Natural Mint Flavouring, **Rainforest Alliance Certified
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- One bag per mug, add boiling water, stir, brew for 1-2 minutes and gently squeeze.
- To sweeten, add honey or sugar but always best enjoyed without milk.
Number of uses
50 Count
Name and address
- Tata Consumer Products GB Ltd,
- Freepost HA4175,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0AZ.
Net Contents
100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per serving (235ml)
|per 100ml
|Energy:
|9kJ/2kcal
|4kJ/1kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|0.7g
|0.3g
|of which sugars:
|0g
|0g
|Protein:
|0g
|0g
|Salt:
|0g
|0g
