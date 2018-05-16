Tesco Ancient Grain Rolls 4 Pack
Product Description
- Stone baked roll with seed inclusions and topped with quinoa, buckwheat, spelt, brown linseed, chia seeds and millet.
- Stone baked roll with seed inclusions and topped with a blend of ancient grains.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sunflower Seeds, Ancient Grain Topping (5%) (Quinoa, Buckwheat, Spelt Flakes, Brown Linseed, Chia Seed, Millet), Wheat Gluten, Brown Linseed, Wheat Bran, Yeast, Oats, Wholegrain Rye Flour, Pumpkin Seed, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Fibre, Malted Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains barley, oats, rye, spelt wheat, wheat and milk. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One roll (80g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|971kJ
|1214kJ
|231kcal
|289kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|8.4g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|27.5g
|34.4g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|6.9g
|8.6g
|Protein
|11.8g
|14.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
