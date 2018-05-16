By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ancient Grain Rolls 4 Pack

Tesco Ancient Grain Rolls 4 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.25/each

New

One roll
  • Energy971kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 971kJ

Product Description

  • Stone baked roll with seed inclusions and topped with quinoa, buckwheat, spelt, brown linseed, chia seeds and millet.
  • Stone baked roll with seed inclusions and topped with a blend of ancient grains.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sunflower Seeds, Ancient Grain Topping (5%) (Quinoa, Buckwheat, Spelt Flakes, Brown Linseed, Chia Seed, Millet), Wheat Gluten, Brown Linseed, Wheat Bran, Yeast, Oats, Wholegrain Rye Flour, Pumpkin Seed, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Fibre, Malted Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains barley, oats, rye, spelt wheat, wheat and milk. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne roll (80g)Per 100g
Energy971kJ1214kJ231kcal289kcal
Fat6.7g8.4g
Saturates0.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate27.5g34.4g
Sugars2.2g2.8g
Fibre6.9g8.6g
Protein11.8g14.7g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

